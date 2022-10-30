‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq and Kanan’s Relationship Will Get More Complicated in Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his relationship with his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller). Raq has a drug empire that she runs with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). In her determination to rise to the top, she’s tried to cover up her past with lies, which effectively alienated her son.

Now when the series enters Season 3, Raq and Kanan’s relationship is set to become even more complicated.

MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq wants to be a good mother to Kanan

Though she’s certainly made more than a few misteps, including lying to her son about his paternity and trying to indoctrinate him into her business, at her core, Raq wants to be a good mother to Kanan. She is ruthless when it comes to her business, but her son is her pride and joy.

“Raq really wants so much, but she also wants to be a good mother,” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. “She wants to be the matriarch of this family, and the family all want different things. That’s what it is. Trying to examine your family. We don’t always agree with family, but at the end of the day, no matter what happens, your family is your family.”

Strap in! We've got some business to take care of in the woods. A new #RaisingKanan starts NOW on @starz! pic.twitter.com/Z0RcNa1X0D — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) September 12, 2022

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: The Character Symphony Bosket Could Be Connected to Ghost

Kanan and Raq’s relationship will get more complicated in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Kanan knows the truth about Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) being his biological father. However, he doesn’t know the full scope of the detective’s relationship with his mother. Moreover after seeing his mother get shot, it’s likely that his angry feelings toward her will shift; at least for a time.

As the teen becomes a darker character, his relationship Raq is bound to get more complicated. Raising Kanan creator and showrunner Sascha Penn explained the mother and son’s complicated relationship.

“I think Raq is Kanan’s bedrock — no pun intended,” he told Uproxx. “She is the sun around which he orbits, which is really problematic and complicated. I do think that she is everything to him in all the best and worst ways. Now, keep in mind, he does have this extended family, certainly Jukebox, and his uncles are critically important to him, as well as his newfound father. But I do think at the end of the day, it always comes back to Raq. That relationship will go a long way towards explaining how Kanan becomes the Kanan that you now are in Power.”

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 will be a turning point for Raq

Not only will Raq be working on mending her relationship with Kanan by hopefully telling him the truth, but she will also working on rebuilding her business. The next season will certainly be a major turning point for her.

“For her in Season 3, it’s a real sort of reconciliation of all these things,” Raising Kanan creator and showrunner Sascha Penn told Variety. “To a certain extent, she was coming to terms with her own fallibility, and the mistakes she’s made and the choices she’s made — and really trying to figure out what that all means.”

Fans are just hoping that she finally tells Kanan the truth about her past and the fact that Detective Malcolm Howard is his biological father.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?