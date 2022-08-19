‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq and Symphony Might Not Get Back Together

Power Book III: Raising Kanan chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller). Raq runs her drug business from Raq and his uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Though Raq is all about her money in her son, in season 1, we watched her form a relationship with a man named Symphony Bosket (Toby Sandeman). As much as we admired their romance, Symphony and Raq might not get back together.

Symphony’s backstory might be revealed in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Despite her best intentions to remain focused on Kanan and her business, Symphony has found his way into Raq’s heart. There isn’t much we know about the character other than he adores Raq; he’s earning his Master’s degree and supporting himself by teaching and bartending.

However, season 2 should clue fans in on who Symphony is besides what we’ve seen so far.

Symphony and Raq might not get back together

While Symphony is finishing his degree and focusing on urban planning, Raq has only gotten more power hungry. With Lou Lou focused on his music, she is even further away from walking away from her drug business.

With their lives moving in completely different directions, we think there is no hope of Symphony and Raq getting back together. “With Symphony, she’s able to dream of this other life, of the white picket fence, and she gets to sort of be vulnerable and have these ideas about being in a relationship with someone like him,” Miller told PopSugar about her character. “What’s exciting to her in the beginning is that he is a distraction from her chaotic world, and because of who he is, he’s able to kind of get in deeper, and she feels too much with him.”

Now that Raq’s feelings are in it, Symphony is too much of a liability for her. “She doesn’t see a world where the two of them could be together without something happening, which is why she tries to push Kanan out of the business,” Miller explained. “She knows it’s too difficult. It’s not as easy as saying, ‘I’m gonna get out,’ which is what she preaches to Lou Lou.”

Fans are convinced that Symphony is law enforcement in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

It looks like Raq and Symphony are moving in two different directions, especially after Symphony tried to reason with Raq about Kanan in the season 2 opening. Though many fans adore Symphony, others have been suspicious of him from the beginning.

“The man is 100 percent an undercover cop, federal agent, or informant. He got too much of a clean-cut image to him,” one Redditor suggested via Express. “Got the cop haircut too; something doesn’t add up about Symphony.” Another added, “Yeah, he kind of gives me the vibe he might be something other than a bartending grad student; what that is, I’m still on the fence about.”

We don’t think Symphony is the feds, but we do think he has a lot more to him than what we’ve already seen.

