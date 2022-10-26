‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq and Unique Could Explore a Romance in Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the upbringing and family life of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Set in the ’90s, Kanan is a teen being raised by his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a ruthless drug queenpin. Raq runs her lucrative drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Raq has been at odds with a rival drug dealer, Unique (Joey Bada$$), for two seasons. However, there could be a possible romance between the pair in season 3.

Joey Bada$$ as Unique and Patina Miller as Raq in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq will need to rebuild her business and her family in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

At the end of the first season of Raising Kanan, Raq was at the top of her game. Throughout the second season, she made moves to expand her business beyond New York. However, her ambitions caused her to push away both her youngest brother Lou and her son, Kanan. At the end of Season 2, she realizes that all of her choices were for naught.

Now, when Season 3 approaches, the queenpin will need to rebuild both her business and her family. “For her in Season 3, it’s a real sort of reconciliation of all these things,” Raising Kanan creator Sascha Peen told Variety. “To a certain extent, she was coming to terms with her own fallibility, and the mistakes she’s made and the choices she’s made — and really trying to figure out what that all means.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Raq and Unique could explore a romance in Season 3

One thing that shocked fans in the Season 2 finale, besides watching the mob decimate Raq’s business was the connection between Raq and Unique. Since we met the revival drug dealer in the series pilot, he’s always flirted with Raq. However, she’s hardly paid his flirtation any mind.

In fact, she framed him for murder, shattered his business, and had him working under her. However, at the end of Season 2, Unique declares his admiration for Raq and even saved her life. Now Penn is saying fans shouldn’t rule out a romance between the pair.

“She doesn’t have a lot of confidants,” Penn told Variety. “On a certain level, Unique provides that in ways that some of these other characters can’t.” The showrunner says he wouldn’t shut the door on a romance.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Penn said. “You know, because who knows? In the finale, Unique sort of presses up on Raq. It does feel romantic, and I think the question is whether that’s something that feels reciprocated.”

Symphony's got news ? How you think Raq's gonna take it? Find out on an all new #RaisingKanan SUNDAY on @starz pic.twitter.com/46CVwbUBOb — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 1, 2022

Symphony could return in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3

While a romance between Raq and Unique may be on the horizon, fans think that the pair are way too similar for anything of substance to last. Also, they are in the same business, which could prove to be problematic. Moreover, fans are convinced that Raq’s former lover, Symphony (Toby Sandeman), could resurface.

There is a reason why he’s still alive and well. “The man is 100 percent an undercover cop, federal agent, or informant. He got too much of a clean-cut image to him,” one Redditor suggested via Express. “Got the cop haircut too; something doesn’t add up about Symphony.” Another added, “Yeah, he kind of gives me the vibe he might be something other than a bartending grad student; what that is, I’m still on the fence about.”

It will undoubtedly all play out when Raising Kanan returns for its third season in 2023.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?