‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Raq Is Now at War With the Mob

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is coming to a close, and things are not going well for the Thomas family. Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) has found herself between a rock and a hard place. Her son, Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), is barely speaking to her and her family and her business are both in danger of imploding.

Raq runs her drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). However, Marvin’s latest misstep has put the family at war with the mob.

Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq’ Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq was warned against entering into mob territory at the beginning of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Raq’s ambitions know no bounds, and she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants. Though Marvin and Lou warned her against it at the beginning of season 2, she began venturing into Newark, which put her in the crosshairs of Sal Boselli (Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli), the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey.

Though Raq and Sal eventually came to an agreement, it forced Raq to put her rival Unique (Joey Bada$$) in charge of her business in Newark.

Good thing Marvin took those anger classes 'cuz he gonna need to stay calm with what's coming ? Catch a new #RaisingKanan now on the @starz app! pic.twitter.com/LRVGc8MUoP — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 9, 2022

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Raq is now at war with the mob

Raq already had a precarious relationship with the mob. However, Marvin’s anger and stupidity just forced an all-out war between the Thomas family and the Bosellis. Still fuming because his former lover Toni (AnnaLynne McCord) snitched on him, he hired Sal Boselli’s son Marco (David Castro) to kill her. However, the hit went bad, leaving Marco dead. Now, Sal is demanding Marvin’s death. However, Raq is not having it.

“With all due respect, my brother isn’t going to pay for your son’s f*** up. Universe I’m from, it got laws too,” Raq told Sal. “And on the southside, we will pay what we owe. And me and my brother don’t owe you s***. I’m sorry for your loss. But your loss ain’t my loss, and mine aren’t yours. You want balance, that’s balance.”

This only enraged Sal. at the end of episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home” we saw two of his men opening fire on Marvin and his therapist, Renée Timmons (Krystal Joy Brown).

Raq is on the verge of losing everything in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Not only is Raq on the verge of losing her business now that she is at war with the mob, her life is also on the line, as are the lives of Marvin and Lou Lou. As we saw in episode 208, her relationship with Kanan also seems to be fractured forever since she refuses to tell him the truth about Detective Howard (Omar Epps) and Def Con.

Also, Raq has been meddling in Cartier’s (Omar J. Dorsey) business, which will undoubtedly bring his wrath down on her when he finds out. Moreover, the truth about Scrappy’s (Ade Chike Torbert) death seems to be bubbling up to the surface, which will only cause more turmoil for the queenpin.

Raq has always been super smart and able to move on her own terms, but we don’t see how she will get out of this.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?