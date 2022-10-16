‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Could Be the Last One Standing in the Family

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is coming to a close soon, and Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), may be in over her head. The drug queenpin has been determined to expand her empire, but she’s meeting obstacles at every turn.

Still, when it’s all said and done, Kanan’s (Mekai Curtis) mother could be the last one standing.

Raq is more than just a ruthless drug queenpin on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’:

One of the only women in a man’s world, Raq is cold-blooded, ambitious, and determined. She fearlessly leads her organization, and no one, not even her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), dare to question her. However, Miller says she wants Raising Kanan fans to see her character as more than just a ruthless queenpin.

“I try to shy away from playing her as a ruthless queenpin,” the actor told Shondaland. “She is a businesswoman, a CEO. For a Black woman in the 1990s, which is the time the show is set in, she has made this world for herself. She has decided to do something for herself. She’s great with numbers. If she lived in a different time, she would probably be the CEO of a company. She is building her empire, unafraid of going out toe-to-toe to people. She is heard and loud.”

Raq could be the last one standing in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Though she refused to give Marvin up to the mob, we also know that Raq is capable of a lot, especially after she sent Kanan to kill Detective Howard (Omar Epps) last season. In fact, it’s likely that she could be the last one standing when it’s all said and done.

We know that both Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) and Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) meet their ends in Power. Marvin could be killed by the mob, and if Lou goes to jail for killing Crown (Quincy Brown), Raq will be the only Thomas left.

Raq could still be alive in the present day

Knowing how smart Raq is and also knowing who and what she’s willing to sacrifice to stay on top, it’s possible that she could be alive in the present day. If so, she wouldn’t be very old, just in her early 60s. Moreover, in Power Season 2, just after he was released from prison, Kanan told Tommy (Joseph Sikora) that he’d gone to visit his mother. He didn’t specify if he went to her grave or if he saw her in person.

However, Miller says we should never count her character out. “Her goal is to leave something, her legacy for her family, but more so if she gets knocked down, she’s gonna get back up,” the actor told Express U.K. “And you’re gonna see that grit, that determination, that passion, that, like, ferociousness. She’s a fighter, and she’s a survivor. It’s what she is, and she’s always done, and don’t ever count her out.”

