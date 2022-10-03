‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Could Have Gotten Rid of Def Con

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Power fans will recognize the character as the murderous drug dealer portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. However, this Kanan is much more innocent and naive than that.

Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who will stop at nothing to stay on top of her game. In fact, we believe that Raq could have gotten rid of Def Con Stark, the man that Kanan thinks is his father.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Inside Raq’s backstory on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raq’s older brother, Marvin (London Brown) began running his own drug organization at a very young age, which meant that Raq was exposed to all kinds of characters. She began seeing drug kingpin Def Con Stark, the man everyone believes is Kanan’s father. However, as Raq revealed to Detective Howard (Omar Epps), Def-Con was actually gay. He paid Raq to pretend to be his girlfriend to keep up appearances.

During this period, she fell for an older man and became pregnant with Kanan. It turns out that this older man was Detective Howard, who was undercover at the time using Raq and his informant.

Eventually, Def-Con was sent to prison and died. Raq got involved with a drug dealer, High Post, who showed her the ropes in the mid-1980s. However, in 1986, High Post was set on fire for snitching. Therefore, when Raq’s brother Marvin was sent to prison, she took over his organization and transformed it into her own.

Raq could have gotten rid of Def Con

Not much has been said about Def Con other than that he was sent to prison around the time Kanan was conceived and died in prison. Raq was only 16 then, but we think she may have had a hand in getting rid of Def Con.

It’s likely that she got tired of living a lie, and it was easier to eliminate the issue instead of worrying that their mutual secret would come out and the truth about Kanan’s parentage would be revealed.

Since she was young and pregnant at the time, it’s likely that Raq used her own connections to get Def Con killed in prison. She may have even revealed his secret, which only she and his brother Vernon Stark knew.

Raq may have also killed High Post on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

If Raq was bold enough to Def Con killed, it would have certainly been nothing for her to kill High Post to take over his organization. “There’s so much to unpack from her running with who she was running with at 15, being caught up with an undercover cop, dealing with two of the top kingpins, being up under them, and then learning all she needs to know from them, and then doing her own thing, being the woman in charge,” Miller revealed on The Crew Has It podcast.

Only time will tell if all of Raq’s many secrets are revealed.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?