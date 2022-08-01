‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Could Push Kanan Too Far

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) is a drug queenpin determined to build an empire. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) work with her as well but they are increasingly apprehensive about her ambitions.

Now in season 2, Raq could push Kanan too far.

Kanan Stark will take a dark turn in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Though Kanan lost a bit of his innocence in Raising Kanan Season 1, fans can expect him to take a darker turn in season 2. In a recent episode of The Crew Has It with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained that Kanan will become a much darker character in season 2.

Curtis also hinted at this major change himself in his character. “Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

Raq could push Kanan too far

Starz just released the full trailer for the second season of Raising Kanan, and in less than two minutes, the footage revealed a lot. In the trailer, Raq tells her son, “You’re getting to an age, Kanan, where you’re going to want to start figuring out what you want for your life, making your mark on this world.”

Later we can see the two burying a body in the woods. However, considering everything Raq has put on Kanan, fans and even Raq’s lover Symphony are concerned she’s pushing him too far. However, she insists that she isn’t.

In the trailer, she tells Symphony, “I know who my son is, and I know what he’s capable of.”

Patina Miller insists that Raq’s main concern is Kanan

Though she seems mostly focused on money and her empire, Miller insists that Raq’s main concern is her son, even when her actions don’t always look like they align with Kanan’s well-being.

“My stance remains the same,” the Tony Award winner told Elle. “Raq is calculating but impulsive when it comes to her child. You see this woman in a man’s world not standing down but also trying to mother a 15-year-old boy who thinks he knows everything. He puts himself in this position to influence her work, and everything gets thrown out of whack, and she can’t just focus on the price. She has to focus on her son, which is the most important thing at the end of the day. I just understand her, however questionable her actions may be. While there are violent moments, it’s lovely to see an ambitious woman in all her glory and bad things too. It makes her a well-rounded individual who’s heavily flawed and human, and that’s hard to come by.”

We will see if Raq pushed the teen too far in season 2.

