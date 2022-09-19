‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Could Turn Marvin and Lou Lou Against Each Other

Power Book III: Raising Kanan unravels the origin story of the infamous Power villian, Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Though this is Kanan’s coming-of-age story, it’s also the story of his family. His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs a New York-based drug empire with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Now it looks like Raq is set to pit her brothers against each other.

Malcolm Mays as Lou Lou and London Brown as Marvin in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 206.]

Marvin and Lou Lou have switched places on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When we were first introduced to the Thomas family in Raising Kanan Season 1, Lou was the brother that Raq could depend on. She called on him to run her operation, and he was the muscle when she needed him. In contrast, their older brother Marvin was often flighty and chaotic. In fact, Raq had taken over the operation when Marvin began using and was arrested for selling.

However, all of that changed when Raq tasked Lou with killing Kanan’s friend D-Wiz. Disgusted by her commands and actions, Lou has turned toward music, while Raq has become more dependent on Marvin to get things done in the organization.

Raq could turn Marvin and Lou against each other

Now that one brother seems to have fallen into Raq’a favor over another, Raq could start pitting the pair against one another. This could work for a while, but we have a sneaking suspicion that the brothers know things about their sister that she may not what the other brother to know.

Fans have long suspected that Raq set up Marvin back in the day to have him arrested so she could take on his drug organization. Marvin even believes that he was set up by someone who knew he had started using. We think that Lou knows more than he let on.

If Raq does turn her brothers against each other, it won’t be long before they go against her.

Patina Miller is warning fans they aren’t ready for what’s coming next

At the end of episode 206, “It’s A Business Man,” Raq revealed to Lou that his business partner Crown (Quincy Brown) had come to her behind his back. The men already had quite a bit of tension between them, and Raq knew that sharing this info with her baby brother would push him to the brink even though she also knew he was done with “that type of work.”

While she seems adamant about expanding her business, even involving her rival Unique (Joey Bada$$), her actions might be ripping her family apart.

“People know who they are now; we’re able to go into the story,” Miller told Shondaland. “They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next. The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There’s weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.”

