‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Had Something to Do With Kenya Leaving

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the coming-of-age stories of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgrove). Kanan was raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller). However, Jukebox was abandoned by her mother Kenya (LeToya Luckett) as a baby and she’s had a lot of turmoil with her father, Marvin (London Brown).

Now, Kenya has reentered Juke’s life, and fans are starting to believe that Raq had something to do with Kenya leaving.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is unpacking character background in Season 2

Raising Kanan Season 1 exposed fans to teen Kanan’s world. Now, season 2 is diving into character background. We are learning a bit more about Raq, Marvin and Lou (Malcolm Mays). “Season two, I think there’s gonna be a lot more color, like as far as the coloring of the characters,” Mays told Cassius Life. “So, explanations as to why they do what they do, watching them go along the process of doing what they do, we’ll, we’ll watch more, instead of establishing the world as a whole. A lot of the first season was just establishing the world. I think now it’s establishing people.”

Raq could have had something to do with Jukebox’s mother Kenya leaving

When Jukebox found a photo of her mother and brought it up to Raq, her aunt seemed very dismissive. She at first expressed sympathy for Kenya being a young mother like she was. However, she also expressed disgust for Kenya’s abandonment of her child saying family is a title that is earned.

Now in episode 206, she has warned Marvin about Kenya and Jukebox’s return. From where we’re sitting we think Raq had something to do with Kenya leaving Marvin and Juke. Something isn’t quite adding up here, but we do know that if Raq is keeping secrets from her niece it will destroy the pair’s close bond.

Jukebox’s reconciliation with Kenya could end badly on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

So far, Jukebox seems happy to be with her mother. However, Kenya, a devout member of the church doesn’t know anything about Jukebox’s sexuality. Moreover, she seems happy to be dressing Jukebox up in girly clothes and doing things that the aspiring singer has no interest in.

We think that if Kenya finds out that Juke is gay and certainly if she discovers her aunt Raq had anything to do with her mother leaving, there is going to be some major issues. In fact, knowing how adult Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) ended up in Power, we think things will end very badly with this mother/daughter reunion.

“Now people can better appreciate why Jukebox became so tough as an adult because of the things she had to deal with growing up,” London Brown, who portrays Jukebox’s father Marvin, told TVLine. “Her girlfriend died, and she had a strained relationship with her father. All of these layers help us understand why these characters turned out the way they did.”

