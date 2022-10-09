‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Was Just Labeled a Snitch

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is raised by his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who is determined to stay atop her game in the drug world. Even as her past, including Kanan’s biological father, Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), is determined to haunt her.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, as Raq’s past has bubbled to the surface, she has been labeled a snitch.

Raq has been obsessed with eliminating snitches on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

At her core, Raq is a businesswoman. However, the nature of her business, and because she is a woman in a very sexist world, she can’t show weakness. Therefore, Raq has been adamant about tying up all loose ends in her life.

In Season 1, she killed Kanan’s friend, D-Wiz (Nile Bullock), to protect her son. She also tried to have Detective Howard killed. This season, she killed her soldier Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) after suspecting him of snitching. She also contemplated killing her lover Symphony (Toby Sandeman), despite his loyalty to her.

Raq was just labeled a snitch

From Season 1, fans knew that Raq had a romantic relationship with Detective Howard. However, from what we understood, she was a naive 16-year-old who go in over her head with an undercover cop. However, in episode 207, “No Love Lost,” it turns out that not only did Raq and Howard have a relationship which resulted in Kanan, but we also learned that Raq was Howard’s informant.

We know how much Raq hates snitches, which is why fans were so stunned by the revelation. Knowing the things she did in her past makes more sense why she’s so secretive and hostile toward outsiders.

Raq can’t stop causing problems for herself on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In addition to her past with Detective Howard being unearthed, Raq can’t seem to stop causing problems for herself. Her obsession with keeping her past buried while expanding her business is forcing her to make rash decisions.

London Brown, who portrays Raq’s brother Marvin in the series, has compared Raq to Ghost from Power and Monet from Power Book II: Ghost. “I probably would say… Well, you know, it’s interesting because she [Raq] has the femininity of Monet, and so she’s holding down the end, but she got the authority of Ghost. So, she’s not to be played with, so I think she is almost a combination of the both of them in an interesting sort of a way,” Brown told Landon Buford. “Where she isn’t tough [enough] to where she loses her femininity, but she’s still very ladylike. She’s still gonna be nails done and hair whipped up, but you can’t cross her. She’s not to be played with or taken for granted. So, I’ll probably say maybe a combination of both.”

