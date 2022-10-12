‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Raq May Have Wanted Crown’s Body to Be Found

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the ’90s and chronicles the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), runs a drug empire with his uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

As the season is closing, things have gone sour for the Thomas family and their organization. The body of Lou’s former business partner Crown Camacho (Quincy Brown), has also been discovered, but that may have been on purpose.

Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq’ Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Lou Lou killed Crown in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Since Season 1, following the hit that he did on D-Wiz (Nile Bullock), Lou has been distancing himself from the family business. He has expressed to Raq time and time again that he no longer wants to be involved in the gruesome aspects of the drug game.

However, in episode 206, “A Business, Man,” Raq pushed her younger brother to the brink. She revealed that his business partner, Crown, has approached her about axing him out of his record company. Knowing this and also knowing that Crown had been sleeping with his ex-girlfriend when they were still together pushed Lou to the brink.

At the end of the episode, he strangled Crown to death in the studio.

Lou giving half the label to Cartier was a deal made in hell ?‍?️ #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/3Kz0jugX3E — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 4, 2022

Raq may have wanted Crown’s body to be found

At the end of episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home,” Crown’s body floated to the surface of the river and was discovered by detectives. Since this certainly isn’t Lou Lou’s first time getting rid of a body, fans wouldn’t simply blame this on carelessness. In fact, it appears that he and Raq could have wanted the body to be found.

All season, Raq has been learning and watching how Cartier’s (Omar J. Dorsey) business runs, even meddling in his affairs herself. In the teaser trailer for episode 209, “Anti-Trust,” Cartier is seen offering to buy into Raq’s organization which would give the Thomas family access to Cartier’s network and resources.

It appears that this is something Raq wants. She and Lou could use Crown’s body to frame Cartier for the producer’s death. This would give them total control of Cartier’s business and get him out of Lou’s record company. One thing the pair may not have accounted for is that Zisa (Paulina Singer), Lou’s artist witnessed him killing Crown.

Raq is at a turning point in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Even if Raq can beat back the mob and take over Cartier’s business in D.C. and Baltimore, she will still take a major loss this season. Her relationship with Kanan appears to be at the point of no return. He knows that his biological father is Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), and though she’s promised to have no more secrets, Raq has insisted on lying to her son.

It appears that Raq’s inability to face her past and examine the totality of who she was as a teenager will ruin her bond with her son. There may still be time for her to turn it around, but since her focus is on the Italians and Cartier, Kanan will continue to be pushed toward Detective Howard.

Hopefully, Raq will choose to do the right thing.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?