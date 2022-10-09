‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq May Kill Detective Burke

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore). Kanan’s mother, Raq (Patina Miller), and her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) have built a massive drug business, and they are still expanding.

However, they have garnered the attention of rookie detective Shannon Burke (Shanley Caswell). Not only is Burke interested in Raq and her business, but she’s also become obsessed with her partner, Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), who has his own ties to Raq. Now, fans believe Raq may have the ammunition to kill Burke.

Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Detective Burke is obsessed with finding out the truth in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Since she first earned her detective badge and become Detective Howard’s partner, Burke has been obsessed with making a name for herself. After Howard was shot in Raising Kanan Season 1, she has been determined to find out the cause of the shooting, despite everyone, including Howard, her father, and her girlfriend, telling her to leave it alone.

Now that it appears that Burke is close to the truth, it’s likely that she won’t make it to season 3.

Raq may kill Detective Burke

Burke has been obsessed with digging into Howard’s past, even though she’s been warned against it. As Raq expands her business, she’s not about to let anything or anyone get in the way of her success. So far, with Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert), we’ve seen that Raq isn’t afraid to do her own dirty work, especially when her brothers and Kanan can’t be trusted to see things through.

Now that Burke has put it together that Raq was Detective Howard’s informant when she was a teen and that Kanan is a possible product of that relationship, everything Raq has built for herself, including her reputation, is at risk. Interestingly enough, in the preview teaser for episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home,” we can even see Burke boldly approaching Raq about her ties to Detective Howard.

Raq doesn’t take kindly to disrespect, and Burke’s days are numbered from where we’re sitting.

Jukebox could be profoundly affected if Detective Burke dies on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

As we know, by the time Jukebox becomes an adult, she is a crooked cop working in D.C. and in New York. She has no qualms about stealing and killing to get what she wants. Though she is a world away from the young woman we see in Raising Kanan, the circumstances of her life are already hardening her.

As we know, Jukebox’s mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), abandoned her as a baby. Her father, Marvin, served time and prison, and he beat her after finding out about her sexuality. Jukebox has also lost her first love. Though she’s certainly not friends with Burke, the pair share a tenuous connection. Burke has protected Jukebox, and she even offered her the information that allowed her to find Kenya.

If Burke dies, especially at the hands of Jukebox’s family, we can see how this will be the final nail in the coffin for her.

