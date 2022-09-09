‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Might Not Have What It Takes to Go Against the Mob

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 is underway, and it already has fans at the edge of their seats. Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) is proving that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to stay on top of the drug game. While the ’90s set drama series centers on her son, Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), Raq’s story is also pivotal here.

Raq runs her drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). This season, she’s gone against their advice to take on the mob. However, we’re not sure she has what it takes.

Patina Miller as Raquel Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq has decided to take on the Newark mob in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raq’s ambitions know no bounds. In Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Raq has decided to expand her business to Newark. However, as Marvin and Lou Lou warn her, that’s mob territory. However, she doesn’t seem to care.

“As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away,” the official season 2 description reads. “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.”

Now, after seeing that the mob isn’t to be trifled with, fans are concerned that Raq doesn’t have what it takes to take them on

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

Raq may not have what it takes to go against the mob

Despite Marvin and Lou Lou’s apprehension, Raq continued to press forward with her plan to do business in mob territory. She’s already gotten a warning from mob boss Sal Boselli (Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli).

Already one of Raq’s shipments into New Jersey has been comprised, which means she has issues in Jersey and issues within Queens from Unique (Joey Bada$$), who is still intent on seeking revenge.

Unfortunately, Raq isn’t heeding anyone’s advice, including Symphony (Tobey Sandeman), who has seemingly broken things off with her for the last time.

The drama in the Southside is heating UP ? What was your favorite moment from last night’s #RaisingKanan? pic.twitter.com/68qFbzFrUI — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) September 5, 2022

Patina Miller says Raq is more than a ‘ruthless queenpin’

While Raq’s sole desires appear to be to get money and stay on top of the drug game, Miller insists that her character is much more complex than that.

“I try to shy away from playing her as a ruthless queenpin,” the actor told Shondaland. “She is a businesswoman, a CEO. For a Black woman in the 1990s, which is the time the show is set in, she has made this world for herself. She has decided to do something for herself. She’s great with numbers. If she lived in a different time, she would probably be the CEO of a company. She is building her empire, unafraid of going out toe-to-toe with people. She is heard and loud.”

That may be true, but going against the mob makes you pretty ruthless.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?