‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Raq Wants to Be a Good Mother, Patina Miller Says

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). The drama series showcases the deep bond he shares with his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), who just happens to be a drug queepin. However, the relationship between the mother and son is beginning to crumble.

Kanan isn’t sure what to believe about his mother, but Miller says above that Raq wants to be a good mother.

Patina Miller as Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas and Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq and Kanan’s relationship is fractured in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Up until the point when Raq ordered Kanan to shoot Detective Howard, the pair had been very close. However, shooting the cop, learning that his mother was behind D-Wiz’s death, and now that Howard has revealed to Kanan that he’s his biological father, Kanan has begun to question his mother for the first time in his life.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

Raq has tried to make efforts to repair things with her son. However, because she’s still lying to him, things aren’t going smoothly between the pair.

Raq wants to be a good mother, according to Patina Miller

While Raq’s main motivations seem to be to expand her business into a massive empire, Miller insists that her character still wants to be a good mother.

“Raq really wants so much, but she also wants to be a good mother,” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. “She wants to be the matriarch of this family, and the family all want different things. That’s what it is. Trying to examine your family. We don’t always agree with family, but at the end of the day, no matter what happens, your family is your family.”

Unfortunately, Raq’s choices seem to be pushing her family apart.

Raq will never let Kanan get close to Detective Howard in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Though Raq knows the truth, she seems determined that Kanan never be close to his biological father. Now that she knows Kanan has been seeking out Detective Howard for answers, we wouldn’t be shocked if she didn’t do something drastic.

“Raq will fight to tooth and nail to make sure her son is aligned with her,” Miller told PopSugar. “If she’s got to plot him with being a soldier in the business and do sort of all the things that she does, you’re going to watch her go through these different methods of getting her son back.”

