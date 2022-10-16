‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Scrappy’s Mom Is About to Be a Major Problem for Raq

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has shown that you can’t outrun your lies. Kanan (Mekai Curtis) is at odds with his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller). Meanwhile, Raq is obsessed with expanding her business. Her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) have warned her to temper her ambitions, but she’s not listening.

At the beginning of this season, Raq killed her loyal soldier Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) due to paranoia, and now his mother is going to cause a major problem for her.

Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Omar Epps as Malcolm Howard in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Here’s what happened to Scrappy in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In Raising Kanan episode 202, “Mind Your Business,” we learned a bit more about Scrappy’s background. A bookie’s son, his mother, ran an illegal card game out of her basement. This is where Scrappy got his obsession with gambling. Moreover, his mother was an informant for one of the detectives working with DetectiveHoward (Omar Epps), but he mistook Scrappy for the informant.

One of Raq’s most loyal soldiers, Scrappy had been integral to the Thomas’s business. However, amid her dealings with the mob, she had to pass him over for a promotion, installing Unique (Joey Bada$$) in his place. Seeing Scrappy’s uneasiness and believing he might be a snitch, Raq killed him, an error that has already returned to haunt her.

Last night’s #RaisingKanan really had us like ? Let us know what y’all thought in the comments ?? pic.twitter.com/6dN0BbxHo9 — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) August 22, 2022

Scrappy’s mom is about to be a major problem for Raq

Knowing how loyal her son was to Raq, since he worked for the Thomas family since he was 14, Scrappy’s mother is not buying that her son died by suicide. In episode 208, “A House Is Not A Home,” she rolled up on Kanan as he waited at the bus stop.

Clearly, Scrappy’s mother is not pleased with how Raq handled her son’s death, and she’s implored Kanan to speak with his mother. Like Raq, Scrappy’s mother doesn’t play about her son, and she’s extremely persistent. She could cause some major issues for Raq, especially since she’s also a CI. We also think she could learn that Raq was an informant back in the day and use that information against her.

Raq has a lot of fires to put out.

Scrappy’s death in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ could change everything

Now that Kanan has some inkling that Scrappy didn’t die by suicide and he no longer trusts his mother, he could take a closer look into the death of his friend D-Wiz (Nile Bullock). As we know, in season 1, following Kanan and D-Wiz’s attack on Unique’s crew, which left Buck Twenty dead, Raq ordered Lou Lou to kill D-Wiz.

Raq revealed to Kanan that she ordered the death because the streets needed a body, but he doesn’t have much more information than that. Now with Scrappy dead, too, Kanan will be looking for someone he can trust outside of his family, and that will likely be Breeze.

As we know from Power, Kanan would team up with Breeze to start their own drug organization, eventually mentoring James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

When Ghost wanted to rise in the organization, he killed Breeze and framed Kanan to get him sent to prison.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?