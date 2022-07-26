‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: In Season 2, Characters Will Pay the Consequences for Their Actions

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 will debut on Starz on August 14. The ’90s set drama series follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) in his teen years. In Season 1, Kanan was completely immersed in his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) world. He learned what his mother and uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Brown), did on a regular basis.

Now in season 2, characters are going to be paying the consequences for their season 1 actions.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?

Kanan will become much darker in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Thus far, Kanan is nowhere near the vicious and menacing gangster Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson portrayed in Power. However, in the second season of Kanan, fans will begin to see a real shift.

“Season two is the continuation of season one in terms of the explosiveness,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s a lot of new information that’s going to be revealed, and there are a lot of new feelings and this new sense of self with every character that’s involved. It’s going to be a really, really interesting ride.”

During an episode of The Crew Has It with Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained that Kanan will become a much darker character in season 2. Clearly, something profound is set to happen to completely shift his life.

In this game, you never know who you can trust. #RaisingKanan Season 2 premieres 8/14 on @STARZ pic.twitter.com/PDSwuaBAel — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) July 22, 2022

In season 2, characters will pay for their actions from season 1

At the end of the first season of Raising Kanan, the teenager found himself completely indoctrinated into his mother’s world, and it was a bit more than he could handle. Along with Kanan, Raq, Marvin and Lou Lou have all made choices that they can’t.

Now when the second season premieres, all of our favorite characters are going to be paying for their past misdeeds.

“In this season, you get to see everybody wrestle with the decisions they’ve made and the consequences of what they did in the first season and how that relays and correlates to the person that each individual has become now,” Curtis told Essence.

Kanan and Raq’s relationship could be damaged beyond repair in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raq could pay for making Kanan shoot Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) if he discovers the truth about his relationship with Howard. It could also cause the mother/son’s relationship to be damaged beyond repair. “I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

Still, knowing what we know about Raq, we doubt she’s going to let go of her relationship with her son so easily.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2