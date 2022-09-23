This Is Why ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 Episode 7 Is Delayed

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is more than halfway through its second season, and the shocking moments haven’t let up yet. Set in Queens, New York, in the ’90s, the drama series chronicles the origin story of the infamous Power villain, Kanan Stark. Though the character was first portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mekai Curtis has taken on the reigns as teen Kanan. We also get to see his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) as a teen

Kanan is raised by his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), a drug queenpin who runs her business with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). Season 2 has been quite a ride so far, but why is episode 7 delayed?

Malcolm Mays as Lou Lou and London Brown as Marvin in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

What is ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 episode 7 about?

Episode 206, “It’s A Business, Man,” had a pretty shocking ending. After months of animosity, things between Lou and Crown Camacho (Quincy Brown) reached a boiling point. In the end, Lou strangled Crown to death in their studio, leading to possible fallout with Cartier (Omar J. Dorsey).

Moreover, Raq has entered into a truce with the mob, but she is now in a forced alliance with Unique (Joey Bada$$). Finally, Kanan is getting closer to Detective Howard (Omar Epps), and Marvin knows Jukebox’s mother, Kenya (LeToya Luckett), is back in town.

Episode 207 is titled “No Love Lost.” The official Starz episode description reads, ” Raq searches for a new home. Lou finds himself on the other side of his partner’s unpaid debts. Burke gains traction in her investigation of Howard. A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything.”

The teaser trailer shows Symphony (Toby Sandeman) is back in Raq’s life.

Here’s why episode 7 is delayed

During every Power Universe series, the show takes a mid-season hiatus that could last two weeks or more. With only four more episodes until the Raising Kanan Season 2 finale, the show will go on hiatus on Sept. 25, returning on Oct. 2. As a result, the season final will air on Oct. 30.

This mini-hiatus will allow the final episodes to be finalized and hopefully eliminate the gap between the Raising Kanan Season 2 finale and the Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premiere. Who knows, the finale and the premiere could air on the exact same day.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: 50 Cent Teases Ghost, Tommy and Breeze Appearances in Season 2

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 has shown just how ruthless Raq is

Kanan is drifting further away from Raq. However, we all know that the queenpin will not accept this fracture in her relationship with her son lying down. “I probably would say… Well, you know, it’s interesting because she [Raq] has the femininity of Monet, and so she’s holding down the end, but she got the authority of Ghost. So, she’s not to be played with, so I think she is almost a combination of the both of them in an interesting sort of a way,” Brown told Landon Buford. “Where she isn’t tough [enough] to where she loses her femininity, but she’s still very ladylike. She’s still gonna be nails done and hair whipped up, but you can’t cross her. She’s not to be played with or taken for granted. So, I’ll probably say maybe a combination of both.”

So far, things have gone Raq’s way, but we think by the season 2 finale, she will be scrambling to pick up the pieces.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: These Hip-Hop Artists Are Making Music for the Show’s Soundtrack