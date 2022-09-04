‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Season 3 Is Currently Filming

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who is slowly beginning to show Kanan what she is truly capable of. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) help her run her empire, but even they have become wary of her ambition.

Season 2 is currently airing on Starz, but in New York City, the cast and crew are already filming season 3.

Patina Miller | Starz

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ has been renewed for season 3

Before the second season of Raising Kanan even premiered, Starz renewed the series for a third round.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz via Deadline. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Season 3 is currently filming

The second season of Raising Kanan just premiered, but filming is already underway for season 3. Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn shared an image of a vintage McDonald’s Supersized cup on his Instagram. He captioned it, “Today is the first day of production on the third season of Raising Kanan. We’re back at it!”

So far, Penn has not shared any further details about season 3, but he does have an end game in mind for every single character on Raising Kanan.

“I have a pretty good sense of where some of the characters are going,” he told Shadow and Act. I do think part of the fun of writing and doing a show like this is that you discover stuff along the way,” he explained. “I’ve had a pretty decent sense of where I think the stories are going, of course, with the exception of Jukebox and Kanan, which is because we know how their stories end, so that’s kind of out of my hands already.”

Kanan is still a long way from the man he will become in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Though fans actively watch Kanan transform from a carefree teen into a hardened young man, he is still a long way from the menacing gangster Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson portrayed in Power. The evolution of the character is one of the most compelling things about the series.

When I was first presented with this opportunity, I felt really strongly I wanted Kanan to have Kanan start off in a very different place than he ends up emotionally and that gives me a lot of runway in terms of story,” Penn told The Koalition. “It also allowed me to really flesh out this world with family members and his mother, who is obviously a central piece of who he is.”

Penn has also noted that he is interested in really unpacking the theme of nature versus nurture.

