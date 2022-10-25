Power Book III: Raising Kanan is as much about the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) as it is about his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller). Raq has a drug empire that she runs with her brothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). In her determination to rise to the top, she’s made countless errors.

Now Raq is paying the price for her chosen occupation. Season 3 will be a significant turning point for the character.

Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq’ Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq is determined to build an empire on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

When fans met Raq in the Raising Kanan pilot, it became clear that she is a woman about her money and business. Unfortunately, her determination has but some blinders on her, and she’s now paying the price. However, Miller says that her character is no stereotypical ruthless drug queenpin.

“I try to shy away from playing her as a ruthless queenpin,” she told Shondaland. “She is a businesswoman, a CEO. For a Black woman in the 1990s, which is the time the show is set in, she has made this world for herself. She has decided to do something for herself. She’s great with numbers. If she lived in a different time, she would probably be the CEO of a company. She is building her empire, unafraid of going out toe-to-toe to people. She is heard and loud.”

FAM, this episode FLEW BY. How y'all feelin' after that finale? #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/Q8xXwkpduh — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 24, 2022

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 will be a turning point for Raq

At this point, all of Raq’s decisions and her unbridled ambitions have caused everything to implode around her. She will have to reconcile with her choices while rebuilding her business and her relationship with Kanan. However, it seems clear at this point that her relationship with Lou Lou is beyond repair.

“For her in Season 3, it’s a real sort of reconciliation of all these things,” Raising Kanan creator and showrunner Sascha Penn told Variety. “To a certain extent, she was coming to terms with her own fallibility, and the mistakes she’s made and the choices she’s made — and really trying to figure out what that all means.”

Raq could be alive in the present day

It’s doubtful that Raq and Kanan will be able to repair their relationship unless Raq is willing to tell her son the complete truth about his paternity. Power fans know that Kanan will eventually branch away from his family business to begin his own organization with his business partner, Breeze. However, there is still a possibility that Raq is alive and well in the present day.

In Power Season 2, adult Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) mentions having gone to see his mother. Moreover, Miller has hinted at the longevity of her character.

“Her goal is to leave something, her legacy for her family, but more so if she gets knocked down, she’s gonna get back up,” the actor told Express U.K. “And you’re gonna see that grit, that determination, that passion, that, like, ferociousness. She’s a fighter, and she’s a survivor. It’s what she is, and she’s always done, and don’t ever count her out.”