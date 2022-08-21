‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Showrunner Sascha Penn Knows Where Each Character Will End Up

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has just debuted, but it already has fans in a chokehold. The ’90s set drama series follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) is at the height of her power, and the drug business she runs with her bothers Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), continues to expand.

Showrunner Sascha Penn has a lot in store for our characters this season. In fact, he knows where everyone will end up when Raising Kanan comes to a close.

Patina Miller as Raquel Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Kanan’s family is beginning to fracture in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

From the moment we met Kanan in the pilot episode of Raising Kanan, we knew that nothing was more important than family to the teen. He has a tight-knight relationship with his cousin, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), so much so that she’s almost like a sister to him.

Meanwhile, he’s always admired his uncles Marvin and Lou Lou, though he’s seemingly closer to Marvin than Lou Lou. However, for Kanan, his mother Raq means everything to him. “And I think that, for him, is central to his identity. His relationship with his mother is clearly the most important he has, and don’t get me wrong, his relationship with Jukebox and his uncles is also incredibly important, but his mother really exists as the pillar to him,” Penn told Shadow and Act. “And what starts to happen in season two is that pillar starts to crack.”

The mother/son bond began to crack at the end of season 1 when Kanan discovered that Raq had his friend D-Wiz killed and later when she tasked him with shooting Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps).

Sascha Penn knows where each ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ character will end up

Most fans know how things end with Jukebox and Kanan if you were a fan of the original Power. However, Marvin, Lou Lou, and Raq’s fates are still a mystery. Considering his hot-tempered nature, we’re going to assume that Marvin is dead. Moreover, unless Lou Lou makes it big in the music industry, we don’t see him surviving either.

In Power, adult Kanan does mention visiting his mother, but he doesn’t specify if he’s seeing her in person or at a grave. Raq would only be in the 50s in the present day if she lived. Moreover, we’re going to guess Kanan’s best friend, Shawn “Famous” Figueroa (Antonio Ortiz), is dead. After all, Kanan named his son Shawn, which we assume is an homage to his best friend.

Penn says he knows what happened to each character. “I have a pretty good sense of where some of the characters are going,” he told Shadow and Act. I do think part of the fun of writing and doing a show like this is that you discover stuff along the way,” he explained. “I’ve had a pretty decent sense of where I think the stories are going, of course, with the exception of Jukebox and Kanan, which is because we know how their stories end, so that’s kind of out of my hands already.”

Kanan could cause Raq’s death

As we’ve already seen this season, Raq has no qualms about pushing her son toward the dark side. The only issue is that Kanan seems increasingly resistant to this path. Now, fans are convinced Kanan could cause Raq’s death.

After all, the teen has shown that he can be both careless and overzealous. “Raq is calculating but impulsive when it comes to her child,” Miller told Elle. “You see this woman in a man’s world not standing down but also trying to mother a 15-year-old boy who thinks he knows everything. He puts himself in this position to influence her work, and everything gets thrown out of whack, and she can’t just focus on the price. She has to focus on her son, which is the most important thing at the end of the day. I just understand her, however questionable her actions may be. While there are violent moments, it’s lovely to see an ambitious woman in all her glory and bad things to. It makes her a well-rounded individual who’s heavily flawed and human, and that’s hard to come by.”

