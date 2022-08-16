‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Starz Has Already Greenlit the Show for Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who won’t let anything get in the way of her empire. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), aren’t exactly on board with her plans.

Now that season 2 is underway, Starz has already greenlit the show for season 3.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Raq and Kanan’s relationship will change forever in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

At the end of the first season of Raising Kanan, Raq asked Kanan to do the unthinkable: kill someone in defense of their family. However, she held back the real reasons for the killing. The course of Kanan and Raq’s mother/son relationship will forever be changed.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ has been greenlit for season 3

Just before the second season of Raising Kanan debuted, Starz announced that it had been greenlit for season 3.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz via Deadline. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

Now we can’t wait to see how explosive season 2 gets.

Season 2 will answer a ton of questions

While the cast and crew gear up to begin filming season 3, the second season of the acclaimed drama series is already underway. As we know, Kanan is still grappling with trying to kill Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), and Raq’s thrust for Power has only exploded.

For now, Curtis says this season will answer a ton of questions for fans. “I’m just excited each and every time people get to see more of how Kanan turned into the Kanan people saw on the original Power … There’s so many unanswered questions and so many things that were left folded in the first season, that I’m excited for people to get to discover those, even more, this year, and I’m excited to see the conversations that it sparks,” he told Essence.

