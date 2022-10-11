‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: There Will Likely Be a Major Twist With Symphony’s Character

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the origin story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Set in the ’90s, the series chronicles Kanan’s formative years and the people that made him the man he would become. Raised by his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), Kanan is slowly drifting away from her side.

Instead, he’s leaning into people like his biological father, Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), and his mother’s former boyfriend, Symphony Bosket (Toby Sandeman). Though Symphony has seemingly exited the series, we believe that his character will be back with a major twist.

Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket and Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Why Did Ghost Kill Breeze and Not Kanan?

Symphony and Raq have gone their separate ways on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

What sets Raq apart from other drug lords that we’ve seen in movies and on TV is her ability to love. She’s always deeply loved Kanan and her niece, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore). Moreover, though she’s often frustrated with them, she deeply loves her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Beyond that, we saw her fall in love with Symphony. Though she initially used Symphony as a good time, her feelings grew for him, and she eventually began imagining a future with him away from her drug business. Ultimately, she chose her ambition over love, and the pair went their separate ways.

Raq saw Symphony as a vacation from her real life when he wanted he to see him as home.

Symphony's got news ? How you think Raq's gonna take it? Find out on an all new #RaisingKanan SUNDAY on @starz pic.twitter.com/46CVwbUBOb — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 1, 2022

There will likely be a major twist with Symphony’s character

In episode 207, “No Love Lost,” Symphony visited Raq to warn her about Detective Burke’s meddling (Shanley Caswell). He also informed her that he had been offered a job in North Carolina and would be leaving New York.

Though Symphony doesn’t know the intricacies of Raq’s business, he does know quite a lot about her. He is a loose end that Raq attempted to clean up at the end of the episode. However, her love for Symphony did not allow her to pull the trigger.

Since Symphony lives, we think there will be a major twist in his character. Some fans believe he is Kanan’s mentor, Breeze. Others believe that Symphony is an undercover cop.

“The man is 100 percent an undercover cop, federal agent, or informant. He got too much of a clean-cut image to him,” one Redditor suggested via Express. “Got the cop haircut too; something doesn’t add up about Symphony.” Another added, “Yeah, he kind of gives me the vibe he might be something other than a bartending grad student; what that is, I’m still on the fence about.”

Symphony will likely appear in future seasons of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

We likely won’t discover much more about Symphony this season, but knowing how the Power Universe works, he’s likely to pop up in later seasons of the series. After all, Liliana (Audrey Esparanza) appeared briefly on Power before starring in Power Book IV: Force.

There is a reason why Symphony is still alive, even if we can’t quite put our finger on it yet.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?