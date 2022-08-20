‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Things Are Going to Hit the Fan for Raq This Season

Power Book III: Raising Kanan zooms in on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). His mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), informs a lot of who he will later become. Ambitious and vicious, Raq has become the biggest drug dealer in Queens, and she has no plans of stopping there.

Though Raq seems to be on the rise, Miller says things are about to hit the fan for her character.

Patina Miller as Raquel Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

There are many sides to Raq on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Raq is perhaps one of the most compelling characters on television. It’s rare to see a woman in her position, especially during this time period. Miller says that Raq has many sides to herself.

“I know what it’s like to be in a position of power and have men question you at every turn and always having to prove yourself,” she told Vanity Fair. “I just loved that Raq got to be many different things and that was all in one script. Not just the strong woman, because that’s easy. That’s the easy thing for Black women to play – strong. But I love that you got to see her vulnerable side with her son; her sexy and flirtatious side with Symphony; her very much like the Mama Bear when she goes to meet Unique; and then just the matriarch when the family is all together and that love.”

The Thomas fam are back at it! The season 2 premiere of #RaisingKanan starts NOW on @Starz ?? pic.twitter.com/XkRG3muuYR — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) August 15, 2022

Things will hit the fan for Raq in season 2

Despite her ambitions, Raq is moving too quickly for her own good. She’s going to be held to task for D-Wiz’s death, hiding Kanan’s true paternity from him, and for a whole lot more. “Things are going to hit the fan for her.” Miller told PopSugar. “You will see her sweat in a way that you’ve never seen her sweat before. This woman is ferocious, things are happening in real-time, and she is dealing with a lot. There are some things you’ll never see coming, and I hope that people enjoy it, but strap in for the ride.”

It doesn’t help that Raq has also expanded her business into mob territory this season.

Kanan could cause his mother’s death in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In Power, when Kanan was released from prison, he told Tommy (Joseph Sikora) that he’d gone to visit his mother. However, he never specified if she was dead or alive. Now, fans believe that Kanan could cause his mother’s death on Raising Kanan. After all, Raq’s death has been foreshadowed since season 1.

She tried to push Kanan to attend an elite school in the pilot episode. She appeared indifferent about dying as long as her son was taken care of. She tells him, “Your life is my life; if you fly, I fly.”

Now fans are convinced that once Kanan learns the true scope of who his mother is and what she’s capable of, he will inadvertently cause her death. After all, at this point, it’s clear the teen is not cut out for the drug game.

