‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Unique’s Brother Ronnie Could Be a Huge Problem

Power Book III: Raising Kanan follows Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) during his teen years. Kanan’s drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), has pulled him into the drug game, but her business isn’t going as smoothly as it was in the past.

Raq has made some major mistakes with a rival drug dealer Unique (Joey Bada$$). Now, the drug lord has infiltrated her business through his connections with the Italian mob. However, we think the real issue for Raq and her business lies with Unique’s currently incarcerated brother, Ronnie.

Unique is focused on revenge in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Ever since getting framed for shooting Detective Howard (Omar Epps) at the end of season 1 and being released from prison at the beginning of season 2, Unique has been focused on revenge.

“[His mindset] is anger, it’s frustration, there’s resentment,” Bada$$ told Shadow and Act. “There’s seeking revenge, that feeling, because, to lose to your enemy is one thing, but to be falsely accused or framed for something that you didn’t do, that’s crossing the line. I think Unique is gonna definitely be willing to get back to where he was by any means necessary.”

Unique’s brother Ronnie could be a huge problem

Fans of Raising Kanan will recall a season 1 conversation between Raq and Unique. During the conversation, Raq reminds Unique that his brother Ronnie would never have moved the way he was moving. He replies that this might be true, but Ronnie is upstate for the rest of his natural life.

However, knowing what we know about the Power Universe, it’s likely that Ronnie could be released from prison on some kind of technicality. In fact, now that we think about it, Ronnie could be Breeze. As Power fans know, Kanan would eventually team up with someone named Breeze to form their own organization.

Together, they will mentor James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). Eventually, Ghost kills Breeze and sends Kanan to prison so that he and Tommy can take over things themselves.

In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2, characters are paying the consequences of their actions

The tides are turning in the Thomas family. They were on top last year, but this year, amid the divide between Kanan and Raq and their perilous truce with the mob, chickens are coming home to roost. In fact, Curtis has said one of the major themes of this season is that characters are paying the consequences for their past actions.

“In this season, you get to see everybody wrestle with the decisions they’ve made and the consequences of what they did in the first season and how that relays and correlates to the person that each individual has become now,” Curtis told Essence.

If Ronnie is released from prison, we think it could be the complete undoing of the Thomas family.

