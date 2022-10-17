‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Unique Could Take out Sal Boselli

Power Book III: Raising Kanan showcases the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). The series also centers on the demise of his family. Helmed by his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), the family drug organization is run by Raq and her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

Since Season 1, Raq has been going up against rival drug dealer, Unique (Joey Bada$$), who has caused some major issues for her and her family. Now, Unique might be an asset to Raq against Newark mob boss, Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli) and his men.

Joey Bada$$ as Unique in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Unique has some major leverage ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Though Raq tried to frame him for murder in Season 1, Unique has rebuilt his status by getting in good with the Newark mob and taking over Raq’s New Jersey operation. Though he was riding high, Marvin’s decision to hire Sal’s son Marco (David Castro) for a personal hit has put Unique between a rock and a hard place. Marco was killed during the hit, and now, Sal wants vengeance.

In episode 209, “Anti-Trust,” Sal asked Unique to give him the ins and outs of the Thomas drug organization. Unique is certainly no fan of Raq’s, but he’s also not a snitch. He declined to give Sal the information that he sought. In return, Sal expressed his anger and disappointment toward Unique.

Now, fans think that the drug dealer will try and figure out a way to take out Sal.

The worst thing you can be in this game is a snitch #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/77rTfJEuMI — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 17, 2022

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Will the Show Crossover With ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Unique could take out Sal Boselli

Since Unique seems to be in a “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” situation, it may serve him at this point to help Raq out and eliminate Sal. While he has some leverage in Raq’s organization, he knows that with Marco dead and due to his unwillingness to snitch, Sal has no use for him anymore.

With Raq still in business, he has a chance of not only maintaining the status that he has regained but also elevating himself further.

Therefore, since Raq, Lou Lou, and Marvin are determined to make the Italians bleed, it would likely serve Unique to take out Sal. After all, he might be the only one who can get close enough to the mob boss to do so.

Is 'Nique gonna fold and help out the Italians?! ? Find out on a new #RaisingKanan SUNDAY on @starz pic.twitter.com/fiBNJRde2C — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) October 14, 2022

Unique could be Breeze on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

There is a reason why creator Sascha Penn and the writers have kept Unique alive for so long, especially since he is Raq’s direct rival. In fact, many fans believe that Unique is actually Kanan’s infamous mentor, Breeze.

Power fans recognize Breeze as the man who showed Kanan the ropes, together, they started their own drug outfit, eventually mentoring James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

As fans know, Ghost eventually killed Breeze and had Kanan sent to prison so that he and Tommy could take over the drug organization. There is also a theory that Breeze is actually Unique’s incarcerated older brother, Ronnie.

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?