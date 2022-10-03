‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Unique Has Some Major Leverage

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the prequel in the Power Universe. Set in the ’90s, the show is the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Kanan is being raised by his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), a ruthless drug queenpin. Raq runs her lucrative drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

As a woman in the game, Raq is constantly undermined and underestimated. A rival drug dealer, Unique (Joey Bada$$), has caused some major issues for her and her family. Now, because of a grave mistake made by Marvin, Unique has some major leverage over Raq, her family, and their entire organization.

Joey Bada$$ as Unique in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Unique is beating Raq at her own game on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

At the end of season 1, when Raq ordered Kanan to kill Detective Howard (Omar Epps) and framed Unique for the crime, she thought she had eliminated two birds with one stone. However, Detective Howard survived the hit, and Unique was released from jail after only three months.

Now, he’s infiltrated her organization through his connections with the Italian mob. Raq underestimated how much Unique is like her.

“First, you know, it’s the opposite sex, so there’s that,” Bada$$ told Shadow and Act. “And then, secondly, it’s the like-mindedness of both individuals, them being the alphas of their respective sides, them running things.”

Unique just got some major leverage on the Thomas family

Unique knows that Marvin hired Marco, the son of the Italian mob boss, Sal Boselli (Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli), to kill Toni (AnnaLynne McCord). Unfortunately, the killing was botched. Though Marco killed Toni, his partner Dominic missed her husband and ended up killing accidently Marco and getting wounded himself.

Since Unique knows that Marvin was the person who hired Marco for the hit, Unique could definitely use this information to his advantage. He could also use it to get the Italian mob to wage a full-blown war on the Thomas family.

Fans are convinced that Unique is Breeze on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Now that Unique has found himself in a powerful position within the Thomas family organization, he has the ability to pull some major strings. In fact, some fans believe that he is actually the infamous Breeze. Fans of Power know that Breeze is a slightly older drug dealer who becomes a mentor to Kanan when things within his family unit fall apart.

Eventually, the pair team up to form their own organization. Later they take Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) under their wings. At the end, when Breeze stalls Ghost from growing in the business, he kills Breeze and has Kanan sent to prison.

Some fans believe that Unique will eventually reinvent himself to become Breeze. However, we think Breeze could actually be Unique’s older brother Ronnie, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

