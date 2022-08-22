‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s What Happened to Scrappy

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has finally debuted, and already, it’s beyond explosive. Kanan (Mekai Curtis) has returned home to Queens after a summer away. His drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), has expanded her business. However, everyone, including her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), are apprehensive about her moves.

From the beginning, Raq’s loyal soldier Scrappy (Ade Chike Torbert) has been by her side. But now, everything has changed.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 202]

Who is Scrappy on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

Scrappy is one of Raq’s most loyal soldiers. He’d worked with her, Marvin, and Lou Lou for years, even losing an eye amid the Thomas’ war with Unique (Joey Bada$$) and his crew.

“I love scrappy, so any chance I get to talk about him, I’m always happy too,” Tobert said on the Paltrocast podcast. “Scrappy for me; I’m from Brooklyn, born and raised. So, I grew up with Scrappies on the corner and saw these guys there. I went to school with some of these guys, so I just wanted to pull from my life experiences and perspective and try my best to bring some humanity to the character.”

What happened to Scrappy?

Now that she has the high rises on lock and is ready to tango with the mob, nothing is about to get in Raq’s way. In the most recent episode of Raising Kanan, “Mind Your Business,” we learned that Scrappy is the son of a bookie and that his mother runs an illegal card game out of her basement. Scrappy has always had an affinity for gambling, which was something Raq had grown increasingly apprehensive about. She warned him to lay off the dice.

Moreover, Scrappy was increasingly frustrated by being pigeonholed in the Thomas business. In the end, Raq decided he was too much of a liability. Much to Marvin and Lou Lou’s disdain, she killed him.

We think Scrappy’s death is going to have a massive effect on Kanan.

Scrappy’s death could open the door for Breeze

Since season 1, Kanan has been learning who his mother truly is. He was shocked when she revealed she had D-Wiz (Nile Bullock) killed. Also, nothing has been the same after she told Kanan to kill Detective Howard.

We think the death of Scrappy will completely fracture Kanan and Raq’s relationship and could open the door for him to be introduced to Breeze.

Kanan and Breeze mentored James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). We later learn that though Breeze gave Ghost his nickname, Ghost killed Breeze when he wanted to advance in the business. “I was your age when I killed him. I killed Breeze because he got in the way of my future,” he told his son Tariq (Micharl Rainey Jr.) in an episode from Power Season 6.

Fans have been hoping that we will see Breeze on Raiainfg Kanan soon. Power Universe executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says that Breeze may pop up sooner rather than later.

