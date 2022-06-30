‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s What Mekai Curtis Says About a Potential Season 3

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a ’90s set drama series. The show follows the origin story of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). Raised by his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), in season 1, Kanan began to see just how ruthless his mother could be.

Now that season 2 is approaching Curtis is already anticipating a potential season 3.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 will be very unexpected.

Set in 1993, the second season of Raising Kanan is set to be darker than season 1. Raq is at the top of her game, but more power means more enemies. Also, following his return to Queens, it seems that Kanan is questioning everything and everyone, including his mother.

“It is super unexpected,” Miller told Vanity Fair. “And I will mention Sascha Penn one more time because it doesn’t happen without him. His level of detail and how to structure scenes and really just all of these different things that happen with these characters and how seamless it is and how everything has a reason. Every character is special within this world. I mean, it is really great TV. And you’re not ready for this second season because that was just the beginning. We were getting to know these characters and now relationships have been broken. Can we go back from that? You know, family is family. Will they come back together? Will they not? And we grapple a lot with that in the second season. All of the actions had consequences. Do you go back and what do you do? Will Raq stay on the throne or will she not stay on the throne? So, it’s pretty interesting. I’m excited for people to see.”

Kanan gotta know how to follow directions ??‍♂️ #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/dxlvJix8ad — Raising Kanan (@RaisingKanan) September 27, 2021

Here’s what Mekai Curtis said about ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 3

Though season 2 is set to debut on August 14, Curtis is already looking toward a potential season 3. After all, there is so much story we must unpack.

“I would just love to see this character continue to bloom and blossom,” the actor told PopSugar. “Even though the coming of age that he’s having is a little unconventional, it starts a dialogue about real events. These are real circumstances that people find themselves in. It’s a real view of coming of age, discovering yourself, and learning about yourself. I just want to continue to see the story go that way, and that is the most rewarding and the most fun part of getting to take on this project.”

Kanan and Raq’s relationship could implode in season 2

As we continue to see Kanan grow and expand into a man, it’s likely that his relationship with Raq could implode. The teen already knows the truth about D-Wiz, but uncovering the truth about Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) could push him to the edge.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar. “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

