‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s What We Know About D-Wiz’s Brother

In Power Book III: Raising Kanan Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) has found himself fully submerged in his queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller) world. Everyone, including his uncles, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), as well as his cousin Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), are dealing with the repercussions of what this means.

As Kanan has learned more about who his mother really is and what she’s capable of, he’s taking a look at his past. While he’s currently focused on his connection with Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps). He should also consider his late friend D-Wiz’s (Nile Bullock) brother.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan, Antonio Ortiz as Famous, Nile Bullock as D-Wiz and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: These Hip-Hop Artists Are Making Music for the Show’s Soundtrack

Here’s what happened to D-Wiz on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Derek Washington, aka D-Wiz, was one of Kanan’s best friends. He ran with Kanan, Famous (Antonio Ortiz), and Kanan’s cousin, Jukebox. However, things took a turn in season 1. As Kanan became more interested in his mother’s business, he began looking for ways to prove himself. When he saw one of Unique’s (Joey Bada$$) dealers, Buck Twenty (Donte Grey), selling on what he believed was Raq’s corner, he and D-Wiz retaliated.

Using D-Wiz’s older brother’s gun, they shot and killed Buck Twenty. Fearing retaliation from Unique directly against Kanan, Raq ordered D-Wiz’s death.

Here’s what we know about D-Wiz’s brother

After finding out about Buck Twenty’s death, Raq quickly deduced that the boys had gotten the gun to kill him from D-Wiz’s older brother, who had recently been released from jail. The brother has thus far remained unnamed. However, Raq described the brother as a “wild boy.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan fans have theorized that this older brother is actually Breeze, the man who will eventually become Kanan’s mentor with whom he will form his own organization.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a Power Universe executive producer, who portrayed adult Kanan, has hinted that we will see Breeze before the end of Raising Kanan Season 2. “Not before the end of this season, but there’s a possibility to bring in young Ghost, young Tommy, and Breeze,” he told Express. “We’re already on a journey, it explains the monster you saw in me playing Kanan,” he continued. “The trauma, everything he’s gone through.”

It takes a leader to know a leader. #TakeTheLead pic.twitter.com/vrxFSTz4tr — STARZ #TakeTheLead (@STZTakeTheLead) September 29, 2022

Kanan may find out that Lou Lou killed D-Wiz in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

In Raising Kanan Season 1, Kanan discovered that Raq had something to do with D-Wiz’s death. However, he could find out that Lou Lou was the one who actually pulled the trigger before the end of this season. If he does, it could further divide the Thomas family.

“They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next,” Miller told Shondaland. “The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There are weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.”

RELATED: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Did Kanan Kill Ghost’s Father?