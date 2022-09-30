‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Zisa Will Play a Much Bigger Role as Season 2 Continues, Paulina Singer Says

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 has had some jaw-dropping moments. The drama series chronicles the teen years of 16-year-old Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), growing up in the ’90s in Queens, New York. Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas’ (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who runs a lucrative drug business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays).

However, Lou seems more interested in music than the drug business. He even has a new singer Zisa (Paulina Singer), whom he believes has the capacity to make it big. Zisa has been a minor character on the show so far, but now she’s about to step into the spotlight.

Paulina SInger as Zisa in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Who is Zisa on ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

Zisa is a newcomer to Raising Kanan this season. Lou discovered her. He believes she has what it takes to be a superstar. When Deadline announced the casting, it simply read, “Paulina Singer will play Zisa, a stunning singer on Lou Lou and Crown’s (Quincy Brown) record label.”

Now it appears that Zisa will play a much bigger role this season on the series than we’d previously thought.

Zisa will play a bigger role as season 2 moves forward

Although Zisa appeared to be just a new singer, her connection with Cartier ‘Duns’ Fareed (Omar J. Dorsey) has raised eyebrows. Singer says there is much more to her character than what meets the eye.

“I think when she meets Lou, she’s still a bit unsure and allows herself to be fit into certain boxes by those who’ve told her they can make her a star,” the actor told Variety. “It’s important for her to realize she’s already a star, without validation from others. I think it’s important for other artists, especially in the music industry, to see.”

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 will continue to be explosive

We are just over the halfway mark in the second season of Raising Kanan, and things are getting continually tenser. Raq has made a deal with the mob, but it’s forced her to give Unique (Joey Bada$$) a position in her business. Kanan seems to be spiraling out of control, especially regarding the news that Detective Howard (Omar Epps) is his biological further. Jukebox’s (Hailey Kilgore) mother has returned, and Lou Lou has been pushed to the edge.

“They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next,” Miller told Shondaland. “The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There’s weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.”

At the end of episode 207, “It’s A Business Man,” Zisa watched Lou kill Crown after a series of disputes. She seems utterly unbothered by what she witnessed, but we will see.