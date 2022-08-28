‘Power Book IV: Force’ Filmed at Wrigley Mansion in Chicago for Season 2

While Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently airing and Power Book II: Ghost just wrapped filming for season 3, filming for Power Book IV: Force season 2 is underway in Chicago. The crime series centers on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), who leaves New York following the death of his best friend and business partner, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick).

Season 2 of Force is set to be even more robust than season 1, and the series already has some grand new settings.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ | Starz

‘Power Book IV: Force’ will have a lot of changes for season 2

Force season 2 is set to return in 2023, and though fans enjoyed seeing Tommy in a new element in season 1, the second season will see some major changes to the character and the show. Power writer and producer Gary Lennon has come aboard as showrunner for season 2, which will hopefully align the series to the tone of the original show.

“Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line. “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that. However, whatever Gary comes up with — and if that’s knocking boots with Claudia — I can only promise that however twisted that is at this point, it will make sense.”

Scenes from season 2 were filmed at the Wrigley Mansion in Chicago

Filming for the second season of Power Book IV: Force is currently underway in Chicago, and a historic landmark may play a central role in the storyline. Reel Chicago is reporting that the Force cast and crew were seen filming at Wrigley Mansion.

Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, the Wrigley Mansion is an Italian Renaissance-style mansion known as the Theurer-Wrigley House.

The massive property boasts 11 bedrooms, six baths, a conservatory, a ballroom, and a three-story coach house. Could it be that Tommy will align himself with another powerful Chicago family to go up against the Flynns?

Inside the new cast for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2

When Force does return for season 2 in 2023, expect to see some brand new faces. Now that Liliana (Audrey Esparza) is dead, Tommy is going to need some more friends and enemies. Variety has reported that Carmela Zumbado, Miriam A. Hyman, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, and Adrienne Walker have all been cast in the show as series regulars.

Walker will portray Shanti “Showstopper” Page. “Shanti is a prized ex-professional boxer that now runs her own gym.” Zumbado is set to portray Mireya Garcia, “the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.” Ramirez will portray Miguel Garcia, Mireya’s mean, violent, and domineering alpha male” brother. Finally, Hyman will star as US Attorney Stacy Marks, a U.S. Attorney, “who’s young, hungry, and ready to make a name for herself.”

