‘Power Book IV: Force’: The First Photo From Season 2 Is Revealing

Power Book IV: Force chronicles the life Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) following the death of his best friend and business partner, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). Moving to Chicago from New York, Tommy is rebuilding the business that he left behind. Through season 2 won’t debut until 2023, fans are already eager to know what’s next.

In fact, the first photo from Force Season 2 is revealing.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ | Starz

‘Power Book IV: Force’ will have a brand new showrunner

Fans were thrilled when Force debuted early this year. Tommy Egan has long- been a fan favorite in the Power Universe, so he was more than deserving of his own show. Though fans were thrilled to see Tommy on screen once again, the series didn’t quite have the same cadence and thrill of the other Power series.

However, now that the show has a Power alum as the showrunner for season 2, things are likely to change. Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line. “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that. However, whatever Gary comes up with — and if that’s knocking boots with Claudia — I can only promise that however twisted that is at this point, it will make sense.”

Now, Lennon has just given fans a sneak peek of season 2.

The first ‘Force’ Season 2 photo is revealing

The second season of Force is currently filming in Chicago and Lennon has already given fans a glimpse of what Tommy is going to be up to next. In the Instagram photo, Lennon showcased a photo of a contemplative Tommy sitting on a wooden box. He captioned the photo, “First behind the scenes of @josephsikora4 as Tommy on @forcestarz lots more to come @power_starz”

For season 2, Tommy is set to have a major pivot.

“I think the closer we get to Tommy, so many good things were happening to him, you couldn’t touch him,” Sikora told The Wrap. “He felt invulnerable in some ways. And just when it seemed like everything was going good, things change.“

‘Power Book IV: Force’ is getting some new characters for season 2

In addition to the cast from season 1, the cast for season 2 is slated to be even more robust. Variety reports that Carmela Zumbado, Miriam A. Hyman, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, and Adrienne Walker are all joining the show as series regulars.

Zumbado is set to portray Mireya Garcia, “the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.” Ramirez will portray Miguel Garcia, Mireya’s mean, violent, and domineering alpha male” brother. Hyman will star as US Attorney Stacy Marks, a U.S. Attorney, “who’s young, hungry, and ready to make a name for herself.” Finally, Walker will portray Shanti “Showstopper” Page. “Shanti is a prized ex-professional boxer that now runs her own gym.”

