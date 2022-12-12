‘Power Book IV: Force’: Tommy Originally Had a Different Name

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) has been a major force in the Power Universe since the beginning. However, the character actually had a very different name when the series was first developed.

Here’s what we know about the original Tommy Egan.

Tommy has evolved a lot between ‘Power’ and ‘Power Book IV: Force’

From the moment fans met Tommy in the pilot episode of Power in 2014 to the Season 1 finale of Power Book IV: Force, he has evolved considerably.

“Tommy falls back into a lot of his old habits,” the actor told TV Line. “But we are seeing a slightly evolved character, for sure. Going down the same path that we do at our best as humans, that we don’t make the same mistakes as in our past… Yet we still fall subject to some of our old habits. Tommy can’t help himself with beautiful women. [Laughs] Tommy can’t help himself with his desire to be Number 1. He can’t help himself with his incredible hatred and rage problem, to leaping before he looks. But he has evolved into a much more deft strategist. But so did [Power‘s] Tariq. I think the death of Ghost opened up the spirit of the strategy that made a really complex gangster, and that is now Tommy.”

Tommy Egan originally had a different name

Originally, when Courtney Kemp was first developing Power, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson wanted to potray Ghost. So the producers were trying to cast his best friend as a man named Eddie O’Neal. However, when 50 Cent decided to be an executive producer, the role of Ghost went to Omari Hardwick, and Tommy Egan was born.

On a recent episode of The Crew Has It, Sikora explained that he missed the original auditions for Eddie because he was getting married. However, when Tommy came around, he got lucky and was able to audition again.

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2

In the first season of Force, fans watched Tommy set himself up in Chicago without Ghost. He learned about a family he never knew he had, and he dismissed all of the racial rules that Chicago has in. Season 2 is going to be reset for Tommy. In fact, he is set to be focused on revenge.

Claudia (Lili Simmons) murdered Liliana (Audrey Esparanza) out of false loyalty to her father, Walter (Tommy Flanagan), and brother Vic (Shane Harper). Now fans believe that Tommy might spend the entirety of the second season trying to intact revenge for Liliana’s death.

“Depending on how things turn up in Chicago, if Tommy survives Chicago, if he becomes the king of Chicago, if he has to leave Chicago, why can’t he go and step out of that?” Sikora told Entertainment Weekly. “All of those things are definite possibilities. I think that it opens up the possibility that Tommy could die at any moment.”

