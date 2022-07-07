‘Power Book IV: Force’: Tommy Will Have A Violent New Enemy In Season 2

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 was focused on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) finding his path in Chicago after leaving New York City behind. Since he’s only used to doing things forcefully, the Queens-born gangster stirred up quite a bit of drama in the Windy City.

Now in season 2 of Force, Tommy will come up against a brand new enemy.

Tommy will return to his origins in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2

Force Season 1 was all about Tommy figuring out who he is without Ghost for the first time in his life. Teaming up with Claudia Flynn (Lili Simmons) proved to be quite the learning curve. However, now that Claud has shown her true colors and killed Liliana (Audrey Esparza), Sikora says to expect Tommy to return to his origins.

“Courtney Kemp deserves and gets credit for the creation of the character I’m grateful to play every episode,” Sikora told TV Line. “Gary Lennon truly is the cultivator of that voice and that dynamic emotion behind the character.”

The actor also revealed that he hopes the series does at least three seasons. “I’ll be up for a second and third season easily because I think there’s a lot more story to tell. I think Chicago as a city deserves it,” Sikora told Digital Spy. “And I think the fans deserve it to get to a place where we can live with less words and more time in Tommy’s psyche.”

Tommy will be facing a violent new enemy in season 2

Though he still has major beef with the Flynn family, Tommy will be facing a violent new enemy in season 2. Queen of the South actor Manuel Eduardo Ramirez has been cast as Miguel Garcia, the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city. According to Variety, “Miguel is a mean, violent, and domineering alpha male. He’s never been in a long-term relationship because he lives to make money but will do anything to protect the ones he loves.”

Carmela Zumbado has been cast as Mireya Garcia, Miguel’s younger sister which makes us believe that she will be Tommy’s new love interest.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 will be better than season 1

Though Tommy has long been a fan-favorite character in the Power Universe, the first season of Force felt a bit chopped and screwed. It took more than a few episodes for the show to find its footing. Interestingly enough, series creator and showrunner Robert Munic exited the show before it even premiered. However, Sikora says that with Lennon at the helm as showrunner and writer, the second season of Force is bound to be better than season 1.

On an Instagram post, Sikora replied to a fan who was confused about the writing and the tone of the series, “The writing on season 2 is going to be [insert three fire emojis] tho,” he shared via Reddit. “@gary_lennon is in charge now (from the OG Power show.) He’s the best. Trust.”

Season 2 is currently filming in Chicago.

