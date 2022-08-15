‘Power Book V: Influence’: The Show Is No Longer Happening

The Power Universe has been a monster since the first show debuted in 2014. Power followed the rise and fall of drug kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) on his quest to go legitimate. Several spinoffs have hit the air at the end of Power and Ghost’s death.

Fans had been anticipating Power Book V: Influence starring Larenz Tate. Tate portrays Rashad Tate, a crooked politician desperate to win his seat as New York Governor. However, the show is no longer happening. Here’s what we know.

Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

RELATED: ‘Power’: 50 Cent Originally Wanted to Play Ghost on the Show

‘Power Book V: Influence’ was supposed to follow Rashad Tate’s rise to power

As Power came to an end in 2019, Starz announced several new spinoffs. Power Book II: Ghost centers on Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) in the aftermath of his father’s death. Power Book III: Raising Kanan acts as an origin story for Power. The series is set in the ’90s and follows the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), the character Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson made infamous in Power. Power Book IV: Force chronicles Ghost’s best friend Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora), life in Chicago after Ghost’s death.

Finally, Power Book V: Influence was set to center on Rashad Tate and his second race for the governor of New York. Rashad was a major component of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, and fans had expected that the show would serve as a back-door pilot to his series.

However, Starz just confirmed that Influence is no longer moving forward.

‘Power Book V: Influence’ is no longer happening

Since all of the rest of the Power series had been greenlit and had already debuted, fans were confused about Influence. Tate had remained coy about the status of his series. “Who knows if you’re gonna see him pop up somewhere,” he told The Jasmine Brand. “The moment I know what’s happening, y’all will know what’s happening.”

We know that Starz has decided to no longer move forward with Influence. Starz Programming Chief Kathryn Busby spoke with Variety about the Power Universe and the forthcoming Outlander prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

During the interview, Busby confirmed that Influence which is set in the political world, would not be moving forward. It appears they can continue to fold in Rashad Tate’s story with Power Book II: Ghost.

However, it looks like something else is in the works for Power fans.

A new ‘Power’ spinoff is in the works

Deadline is reporting that a London-based Power series is in the works. However, Busby would neither confirm nor deny this. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

We wonder if this is a way that Ghost could be resurrected.

RELATED: 50 Cent Says He Wants Taraji P. Henson to Star in the ‘Power’ Universe