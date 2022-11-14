‘Power’: Fans Think the Show Is Connected to ‘Blue Bloods’

Power debuted to rave reviews back in 2014, and it has been a television sensation since then. The series chronicled the life of James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a businessman living a double life as a drug kingpin.

The series was created by Courtney Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. As a cable series, the ratings were only just slightly behind Game of Thrones. Now looking back, fans believe the series had some connection to Blue Bloods.

‘Power’ has become a massive television hit

When Starz first debuted Power in 2014, no one expected it to balloon into the massive hit and universe that it’s become today.

“When we pitched Power around town, a lot of places said no because a show with Black leads at that time was very much not what people wanted to buy,” Kemp told The Hollywood Reporter. “Now people have had the opportunity to see that they can make good money on those shows. I’ve said it before, but the color that matters in Hollywood is green. And I think people look to me to provide a certain demographic of viewer. I’m very committed to, BIPOC, LGBTQIA and women. Those are the areas where I’m committed to telling stories and amplifying voices — which isn’t to say that if you’re a straight white man, you can’t have a great story. But I’m pretty sure you’ll get that on [the air]. That door will open to you. Whereas if you are a queer woman of color, maybe people aren’t listening as much. They’re starting to listen more.”

Now the show has spawned several spinoffs, and a London-based spinoff could be in the works.

Fans think the show is connected to ‘Blue Bloods’

Though many fans have moved on to the spinoffs, the original Power is highly re-watchable. In fact, fans think that Kemp was inspired by the long-running CBS drama Blue Bloods, which follows the Reagan family, a multigenerational family of cops in New York City.

While Kemp never personally worked on the show herself, some fans believe she was inspired to tell a story about a New York City family on the opposite side of the law. Interestingly enough, Joseph Sikora, who portrays Tommy Egan, and Lucy Walters, who played Holly Weaver, also had guest-starring roles in the series.

While we’re not convinced the series are related, since Kemp focused her main character James “Ghost” St. Patrick on Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and her father. However, the parallels are interesting.

This is why ‘Power’ ended after Season 6

While we’re not certain Power is connected to Blue Bloods, Kemp is credited with expanding the Power Universe. Fans of the original series have eagerly tuned into Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.

Interestingly enough, fans were in an uproar when Kemp first announced that Power would be ending after Season 6. However, the creator/writer/producer/showrunner had her reasons.

“I had run out of story,” Kemp told Ad Week. “I didn’t want to continue to make a bad show. “I got inspired by the Marvel Universe. As someone who watched the X-Men cartoon as a kid, I just love the idea of creating the universe and how they did it, which was—and obviously I copied this—taking specific characters and looking at them in new ways.”

