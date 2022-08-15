‘Power’: A London-Based Spinoff Is in the Works

Power has been a mega-hit since it first premiered on Starz. The drama series followed James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick), a drug kingpin looking to leave the life behind and go legit. However, in the end, he realized that he could not escape his past.

There is already a Power Universe with three spinoffs on air. Now, rumors are swirling about a London-based Power series.

The ‘Power’ Universe just got a major shakeup

When Power ended after six seasons, Starz announced plans for four new spinoff series. The first spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, focused on Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), Ghost’s college-age son, who, despite every opportunity to do the opposite, is following in his father’s footsteps. Then there is the ’90s set spinoff, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which chronicles the formative years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis). As a teen, we see how Kanan became the monstrous man (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) we met in Power.

Power Book IV: Force is about Tommy Egan’s (Joseph Sikora) life. In the aftermath of Ghost’s death, his best friend and business partner, Tommy, leaves New York behind for a fresh start in Chicago.

Finally, Power Book V: Influence was supposed to follow crooked New York politician Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) as he tried to win the governor’s set for the first time.

However, Starz Programming Chief Kathryn Busby informed Variety that Influence will no longer be moving forward. Instead, something else is amiss.

A London-based ‘Power’ show is in the works

As an alternative to Influence, Deadline is reporting that Starz has a London-based Power series is in the works. However, Busby would neither confirm or deny this news. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

Since London hasn’t been mentioned in the original series, nor has it been hinted at in any of the spinoffs, we’re interested to know how this is going to work.

Many fans think this means that Ghost is still alive.

Ghost may still be alive

Ever since Tariq shot his father in Power, fans have been convinced that Ghost isn’t actually dead. In fact, some people believe that he faked his death to finally free himself of the drug game. Now that there are whispers of a U.K.-based Power, fans believe that Ghost could be helming the show.

In fact, Sikora may have hinted at Ghost still being alive. The actor shared a photo of himself and Hardwick on Instagram. He captioned the photo. “Is ghost alive or dead? That’s all I want to know. POWER, Book 4: season 2 ep 5, about to be in the can. @forcestarz @power_starz #tommyandghost.”

So far, Starz is remaining coy about Ghost being alive. “I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Busby told Deadline when asked if Ghost could possibly be resurrected. “But…Ghost died.”

