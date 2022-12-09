‘Power’ Stars Make Up After Social Media Beef

50 Cent isn’t the only Power star to take their issues with co-stars or the network to social media. He’s become infamous for being a troll online, regardless of his close business ties with cast members from the shows he executive produces. But over the summer, Power franchise stars Joseph Sikora, and Gianni Paolo beat 50 at his game by airing out their dirty laundry online. Luckily, things between them have smoothed over.

Joseph Sikora | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

How the beef between Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo began

Over the summer, issues between Sikora and Paolo began to be made known publicly. Per social media users, the conflict began when 50 Cent took the stage for the Power theme song during Tycoon Weekend. Sikora and Paolo joined the stage during the performance.

Source: YouTube

The majority of the Power cast members greeted Paolo, except Sikora. On camera, Sikora shoves Paolo’s hand away when Paolo tries to give him a five.

50 instigated the beef online with his own posts and comments. Many believed he was doing so to drum up publicity for the shows. Some fans also questioned Sikora and Paolo’s motives and wondered if 50 put them up to it.

Things escalate on social media

The drama spilled over onto social media. Initially, Sikora initially claimed that he and Paolo talked things out. “We saw each other at the hotel afterward and talked. All good. [thumbs up emoji],” he commented under a post of the stage fiasco online. But Paolo told a different story about Sikora on his Instagram Stories, revealing the actor has had a problem with him for some time.

Source: YouTube

“Listen, I was gonna leave this shit alone, but ppl keep sending me this, and the dude just straight up telling lies,” he wrote in part, per The Shade Room. “It’s not ‘all good.’ I asked him in the elevator what his deal was with me cause he’s been doing this shit for years when I’ve shown nothing but respect and love. He kept just saying he doesn’t f–k with me. Nothing was resolved. Stop spreading lies cause people are pressing you about your saltiness. I’ve said nothing but amazing things about this dude on the podcast, and if you listen to it you know.”

He concluded: “Season 6 of Power, he was the nicest guy in the world to me. Then when Ghost happened everything switched up. If you’re gonna try and pretend like shit is resolved for social media cause you’re mad everybody is asking why a 47-year-old man is throwing shade at someone who everybody f–ks with, then at least do better than that, my guy.”

The two men make amends

Paolo’s Power Book II: Ghost co-star Michael Rainey Jr. shared on social media that the beef was over while teasing their next episode of The Crew Has It Podcast. Both men later took to instagram to confirm such, showing pictures of them on the podcast and a separate one of them hugging. All of this comes right in time for a new season.