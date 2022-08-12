‘Power’: Here’s What Starz Has to Say About Resurrecting Ghost

Power was a phenomenon from the moment it debuted on Starz. The drama series followed James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick), a drug kingpin looking to cash in his fortunes and go completely legit. However, no one in his life, including his wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), and his best friend/ business partner Tommy (Joseph Sikora), were willing to let him walk away.

In the end, Ghost’s determination and arrogance killed him. But is he really dead?

Omari Hardwick as James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick on ‘Power’ | Starz

‘Power’ fans still think Ghost faked his death

Fans were stunned amid the final season of Power when Ghost was shot dead by his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). Though fans watched him bleed out on the floor of his nightclub Truth and later watched his funeral in Power Book II: Ghost, rumors have persisted that Ghost is still alive.

In fact, fans have some major theories about him faking his own death.

From the beginning of Power, Ghost had been determined to go legit, but nothing he ever planned worked out. Therefore, fans have reasoned that the only way for him to escape the drug game was by disappearing altogether.

Starz executives have a lot to say about resurrecting Ghost

Since Ghost’s death in season 6 of Power, everyone involved with the show, including Hardwick, Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp, and countless others, have reiterated that Ghost is death. Now Starz executives are chiming in on what’s next for the character and the franchise.

“I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz told Deadline when asked if Ghost could possibly be resurrected. “But…Ghost died.”

Still, things may not always be as they appear.

Joseph Sikora hinted at Ghost appearing in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Though most people are convinced Ghost is dead, Joseph Sikora hinted at a reunion between his character Tommy Egan and the beloved gangster on Power Book IV: Force. In the Chicago-set series, Tommy is trying to put his life back together following Ghost’s death. So far, things aren’t going quite as planned.

Now, Sikora is in the middle of filming Force Season 2, and he gave fans a major clue about the forthcoming season. He even hinted at Ghost’s return. On Instagram, the actor shared a photo of himself with Hardwick. He captioned it, “Is ghost alive or dead? That’s all I want to know. POWER, Book 4: season 2 ep 5, about to be in the can. @forcestarz @power_starz #tommyandghost.”

Force Season 2 will likely premiere in 2023, so we’ll see what happens then.

