A Preteen Zoë Kravitz Once Shared What It Was Like Seeing Her Dad Date Supermodels Like Adriana Lima

Famed singer and songwriter Lenny Kravitz has certainly dated some beautiful women over the years. His most prominent and well-known relationship was his marriage to Lisa Bonet, with whom Lenny Kravitz shares daughter Zoë Kravitz. But he has also been linked to Nicole Kidman, Tisha Campbell, and supermodels like Adriana Lima.

While Lenny and Adriana were together for over two years, many fans know surprisingly little about their union, including the fact that they were engaged for a while. But Lenny’s daughter, Zoë, definitely remembers — and recently, she shared her thoughts on her dad dating supermodels like Adriana.

The relationship timeline of Lenny Kravitz and Adriana Lima

Adriana and Lenny started dating sometime in 2001, according to Pop Sugar. Adriana was a Victoria’s Secret model from 1999 to 2018. While it’s unclear how the lovebirds met, they were apparently quite smitten with each other. Adriana even starred in Lenny’s video for “Yesterday is Gone (My Dear Kay)” in 2002.

After about a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in 2002 — but less than a year later, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. Lenny went on to date Nicole Kidman, while Adriana was in a relationship with Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein before marrying Marko Jaric (whom she later divorced).

These days, people tend to forget about this former couple, largely because it was two decades (and many relationships) ago. A deep dive on Tik Tok revealed a few adorable anecdotes, like the fact that Lenny bought Adriana a diamond belly button ring that she was nervous to remove for photo shoots (which seems very Y2k).

Zoë Kravitz weighs in on her father’s supermodel girlfriends

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz in 2009 | Patrick McMullan/Contributor

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter Zoë Kravitz is now 34 years old, meaning she was a young teen during her dad’s relationship with Adriana. She had this to say about it:

“I went through a really awkward phase. I was short and brown and I was surrounded by tall girls with boobs and blond hair. My dad was dating supermodels, so I was waking up to Adriana Lima. I didn’t have beauty as a crutch, and I’m thankful for that because I had to develop my personality.”

Zoë Kravitz is arguably one of the most gorgeous women on the planet, so it’s difficult to imagine her having an awkward phase. Still, the preteen and teenage years can be full of insecurities, so seeing her father parade around with young supermodels had to affect her.

The many engagements of Lenny Kravitz

Lenny has only tied the knot once, but as it turns out, he’s been engaged several other times.

In addition to his engagement to Adriana Lima, he was secretly engaged to Nicole Kidman for a while. Before he was with Lisa Bonet, he was engaged to a woman named Mitzi.

He appears to be single these days, spending his time at his house in Paris, a compound in Brazil, and a home in Brooklyn.