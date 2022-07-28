‘Pretty Little Liars’: Ashley Benson Relentlessly Trolled 1 Cast Member

Though Ashley Benson has a long acting resume, she is best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars. For seven years, Benson portrayed Hanna Marin, one of four teenagers stalked and tormented by an anonymous entity called “A.” But while the show boasted dark material, Benson found tons of ways to have fun on set. In fact, she was fond of pranking one of her castmates on a regular basis.

‘PLL’ cast Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Ian Harding, Troian Bellisario, and Keegan Allen | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Family via Getty Images

Ashley Benson pranked actors when they first came on ‘Pretty Little Liars’

Like Hanna, Benson has a sarcastic edge to her personality. However, Benson’s sense of humor is even sharper than her character’s. In fact, sometimes people think she’s being completley serious, especially if they’re just getting to know her. The Spring Breakers alum definitely took advantage of this while filming Pretty Little Liars. In an interview with Complex, Benson admitted that she would often prank members who were new to the show.

“I have a super dry sense of humor, so I could easily make someone feel stupid,” Benson revealed. “I’d have to make sure they know I was messing with them. Crew members love it when a new person comes onto the Pretty Little Liars set because they’re like, ‘Do it!’ I’ll make stuff up like I don’t eat certain fruits or say something really rude that makes them think they did something wrong. I keep it going for five to 10 minutes, and then I apologize, like, ‘Welcome to the show!'”

The actor frequently trolled one of her ‘PLL’ castmates

But newbies weren’t the only ones who were subjected to Benson’s trolling. She would also frequently mess with a castmate who had a massive recurring role on the show. The O.C. alum was fond of pranking Keegan Allen, who played Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars. Benson even got two of her other castmates to join in on the fun.

“Keegan, all the time,” Benson responded when asked which of her Pretty Little Liars castmates always took her jokes seriously. “I’ll pretend I’m mad at him, and he’ll think about it all day and ask around, like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do to make her mad?’ Shay [Mitchell] and Troian [Bellisario] would play along, like, ‘We don’t know. All we know is that she’s really pissed off.’ He’ll be texting me, like, ‘Can we just please talk?’ He’s so fun to get.”

Did Benson ever date a member of the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ cast?

Clearly, Benson wasn’t afraid to have fun while filming Pretty Little Liars, even if it was at her castmate’s expense. Of course, her jokes were all in good fun, and the cast got along well. And while there were rumors brewing that Benson had made connections beyond friendship while she was on set, she makes it clear that those were nothing but gossip. “Also, apparently, I’ve dated every single one of my co-stars,” Benson stated, sharing wild rumors that people tweeted at her. “That’s not true, haven’t dated one.”

