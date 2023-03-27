‘Pretty Little Liars’: Ian Harding Admitted to Crushing on a Co-Star He Once Had an Argument With

Workplace crushes are extremely common – probably even more so than most of us know. After all, just about everyone has at one time, or another found someone that they work with attractive, and maybe even let their mind run away a little fantasizing about a relationship.

This holds true even for our favorite television stars, although they may not admit it until much later. One of the stars of the show Pretty Little Liars recently revealed that he was enamored with one of the other actors on set. Let’s talk about how Ian Harding admitted to crushing on a co-star he once had a fight with.

Ian Harding | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation

Harding and Troian Bellisario once fought

Harding and Bellisario portrayed Ezra Fitz and Spencer Hastings, respectively. However, it turns out that before they got to know each other that well, they didn’t exactly see eye to eye on everything, and it once led to an argument.

According to Screenrant, Bellisario was the one who revealed that Harding drove her a little nuts on the set of the show, to the point where the two had a squabble. Said the dark-haired actor, “I got into a huge fight with Ian. He annoyed me.” This is common for anyone who spends a great deal of time together as actors do, and fortunately, it was only a short-term argument.

For those who may be wondering what the two co-stars possibly could have fought about, Bellisario said that they were talking about biology. She was the valedictorian of her class in high school, and when it came to the subject of evolution, she didn’t agree with what Harding had to say. They went back and forth before exchanging words. However, much to the relief of everyone they eventually settled their differences.

Harding admitted to crushing on Bellisario

It looks as though a simple argument didn’t put much of a damper on Harding’s feelings for his pretty co-star. In an interview with the Women on Top podcast, the actor was asked if he ever had a crush on anyone on the set of Pretty Little Liars, and he was extremely honest when he answered that question. Harding admitted, “I definitely have had crushes.”

After explaining that crushes are somewhat inevitable, the actor said that he had broken up with the person he was with and was pretty miserable at a certain point during the first season of the show. Harding, who seemed to be at a bit of a loss for words, mentioned Bellisario and said that he thought to himself, “Wow … Would that be, like a thing?”

Harding talked about how he briefly considered trying to date his attractive co-star but hinted that it would be awkward if the relationship ended. He also said that it became quickly apparent that the two of them were awesome friends instead of something more and that the relationship between most of the actors on the show was a bit like family.

Are Harding and Bellisario friends?

The show ended in 2017, so are Harding and Bellisario friends at this point? While they seem to be on good terms and can even call themselves friends, they are not very close. According to Us Weekly, most of the cast actually does remain close with each other, supporting their former co-stars in all that they have done since the show ended.

The four female leads of the show remain particularly close, and they all have matching tattoos to commemorate their time together. J-14 reports that Harding, as well as the rest of the cast, have all attended reunions over the years, and everyone gets along just fine.