‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Features a ‘Stranger Things’ Guest Star

HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has brought a new slate of characters to the PLL franchise. There’s a new mystery unfolding, and sitting at the root of that mystery is a young teen named Angela Waters, who died in 1999. Viewers haven’t seen much of Angela yet, but her brief moments on screen likely sparked a hint of familiarity for fans of Stranger Things. Here’s who plays Angela.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ stars Malia Pyles as Mouse, Zaria as Faran, Bailee Madison as Imogen, Chandler Kinney as Tabby, Maia Reficco as Noa, and Alex Aiono as Shawn | Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ follows a serial killer story years after the death of Angela Waters

On New Year’s Eve in 1999, Angela Waters entered a rave in the town of Millwood (a neighbor to PLL’s Rosewood). With tears streaming down her face, she desperately tried to get anyone’s attention, but her pleas went ignored. So, Angela climbed to the rafters and jumped.

Twenty years after Angela’s death, a mystery that seems related to the incident begins. Imogen Adams (Bailee Madison), a pregnant 15-year-old, returns to Millwood after her the death of her mother, Davie (Carly Pope), who attended the rave in 1999. She and a new group of friends — whose mothers also attended the rave — begin to receive mysterious texts from someone known as “A.” When A commits a murder, Imogen and her friends must discover A’s identity and how they connect to Angela’s death.

Who plays Angela Waters on ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’?

Even with streams of black mascara running down her cheeks, Angela likely looked familiar to eagle-eyed Stranger Things fans. She’s played by Gabriella Pizzolo — a.k.a. Suzie Bingham. Pizzolo joined the Stranger Things cast in season 3 as Dustin Henderson’s (Gaten Matarazzo) long-distance girlfriend. She appeared in one episode in season 3 and two episodes in season 4.

According to IMDb, Pizzolo appears as Angela Waters in four episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. In addition to Stranger Things and PLL: Original Sin, the actor is known for voicing Cricket in Butterbean’s Café. She also appeared in the 2017 TV movie Beaches and one episode of BrainDead (2016).

Much of Pizzolo’s early acting experience comes from Broadway. As Playbill notes, she starred in Matilda the Musical in 2013 and 2014, followed by Fun Home in 2015.

At 18 years old in 2022, Pizzolo’s career is likely just getting started.

How Gabriella Pizzolo’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars made her rise to fame more comfortable

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet earlier this year, Pizzolo revealed how it felt getting her big break in Stranger Things. The cast had already developed a close-knit friendship, but Pizzolo fit right in, thanks to her Broadway experience. Knowing a few of the cast members before Stranger Things helped her feel more comfortable on set. She said:

“I had met Caleb [McLaughlin] a few times. We would all meet up at this Broadway playground, that’s what we liked to call it. It was on Eighth Avenue, and we would all play there in between our shows on Broadway. I had met Caleb and Gaten there, and I’d seen Gaten in his first Broadway show ever. That was one of the first shows that I ever saw. And Sadie [Sink], I had known really, really well because her brother Mitchell was in Matilda with me. Matilda was my first show. So we were family friends.”

New episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drop every Thursday on HBO Max.

