Is ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Canceled? HBO Max Clears Up Confusion

HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has attracted new and veteran PLL fans alike. The riveting and dark teen drama follows a new group of young liars who find themselves harassed by a serial killer known as A. HBO Max has blown quickly through the first season, releasing two to three episodes per week. And though there hasn’t been an official announcement, some fans fear the streaming service already canceled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin without a second installment. Here’s why.

Malia Pyles as Mouse, Zaria as Faran, Bailee Madison as Imogen, Maia Reficco as Noa, and Chandler Kinney as Tabby in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ | Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Season 1 will conclude soon

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin tells a story set in two time periods. In 1999, a teen named Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) died by suicide after she experienced bullying from a close-knit group of five girls. Twenty years later, those girls are adults with their own teen daughters. After years of secrets about Angela’s death, a masked killer begins to harass the five daughters and their moms. It’s up to the teens — Imogen (Bailee Madison), Mouse (Malia Pyles), Faran (Zaria), Noa (Maia Reficco), and Tabby (Chandler Kinney) to uncover A’s true identity, figure out what they want, and how it all connects to Angela Waters.

The last three episodes of the season will arrive on Thursday, Aug. 18. The girls will finally learn who A really is and they’ll find answers. However, their lives will also be at stake. As Madison told Elite Daily, every moment in the finale is “huge.”

“There isn’t a second in the finale where you’re not going to have your jaw drop and be like, ‘Holy sh*t! Wait, what?’ There’s so much in our show that we’re so excited to keep moving forward with,” she said. “These characters have so much yet to go through, and I don’t think you have to sit in the same story to be able to go through those stories. Things can lead to things, if that makes any sense. We’ve still got secrets, but I think you’ll feel very satisfied as a viewer at the end of the season.”

A promo for the next episodes hinted that ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ was canceled

With a finale that exciting, fans will no doubt crave more. But is that still a possibility? As seen above, a trailer for episodes 8, 9, and 10, describes the episodes as a “series” finale. Eagle-eyed fans who caught the wording immediately expressed concern that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was quietly canceled.

“What do you mean series finale?! No, I don’t want it to end. It’s the first sequel that’s actually good, I want to keep watching it,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“Series finale? The show is so good it deserves a second season! I hope we get it,” another person added.

On the bright side, as TVLine reported, it was allegedly just a copy error in the trailer. HBO Max has not canceled the show. However, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is not entirely in the clear, as the streaming service has yet to make a formal decision about season 2.

The show’s creators have plans for the future

In the creators’ minds, at least, there’s room for the story to continue. Executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring recently spoke with Collider about Original Sin’s future. According to Calhoon Bring, they have some “ideas for moving forward.”

“There are some things in season 1 that we strangely stuck to, from the beginning, from the pitch, like some of our mysteries,” the co-creator explained. “And then, there are some things that certainly evolved over the course of the season and changed. We do have ideas for moving forward, and we have some pretty fun and exciting story ideas and places for the characters to go after this.”

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max. Episodes 8, 9, and 10 will premiere on Aug. 18.

