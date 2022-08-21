‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: 5 Unanswered Questions in Season 1

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 has come to an end. After three final episodes filled with action and surprise twists, fans finally know the true identity of A, what really happened to Angela Waters, and how her story connects to the five titular liars and their mothers. The spinoff series did a fantastic job of wrapping all these mysteries into a neat bow. And yet, there are still a few loose ends. Here are some of the unanswered questions left in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

How much did Joe England really know?

Joseph England (Michael Maize), also known as Crazy Joe, filled in some crucial pieces of the mystery surrounding Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo). He was a friend of Angela’s in high school and fell in love with her, but she left him behind when Davie Adams (Ava DeMary) and her clique took Angela under their wing. He resented the girls for how they changed Angela.

In the finale, Imogen (Bailee Madison) finds Joe bringing groceries into Angela’s former home. She escapes when he attempts to attack her. Later, Imogen and her friends go to confront Joe, but he’s found hanged in his train car home. They assume Joe was A all along, but that’s not the case.

If Joe wasn’t A, then what was he doing at Angela’s home, where A’s mask happened to be hanging on the wall? Was he involved in Principal Clanton (Robert Stanton) and Archie Waters’ scheme? Did Clanton or Archie kill Joe when he revealed too much to Imogen? It’s clear Joe was a red herring, but he must have been more connected to the story than we know.

What happened to Angela Waters before the Y2K party?

From the very first episode, we know that Angela arrived at the Y2K party in 1999 in distress and seeking help. And from the finale, we know that she and her mother, Rose (Jeanette Bonner), fought before Angela left for said party. But what happened in between these two events?

As a fan on Reddit pointed out, Angela left the house with her makeup running, but she was otherwise put together. However, when she arrived at the party, her hair was a mess, her dress looked torn, and she seemed to be running from something. Why was Angela begging for help? Did something happen to her on her way to the party — perhaps another prank orchestrated by Davie? Or did Rose or Archie attack Angela to try and stop her from going? We need to see more of Angela’s home life to understand the bigger picture.

Is Chip dead?

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin finale revealed that Chip (Carson Rowland) was the person who raped Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen. He was apparently arrested after Archie kidnapped him, but his parents bailed him out. After escaping the hospital, Archie went to Chip’s house to finish him off.

OK, we actually do know that Chip is dead. The finale left this question open-ended, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed the truth.

“Unfortunately, because that actor is so good, but there was no way to redeem Chip after all the horrible things he’d done,” Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Insider.

What we don’t know are the circumstances surrounding Chip’s death and Archie’s escape. How did Archie hear about Chip making bail? And what’s Archie’s next move now that he’s free? He may very well continue his vigilante killing spree.

Where is Angela’s mom now?

We know very little about Rose Waters. She gave birth to Angela while in high school and lived in Milwood until Angela’s death. At some point, she went to Radley mental hospital and was later transferred to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy in Riverdale. Rose also returned to Milwood and saw Davie Adams at the soup kitchen, but her whereabouts were mostly unknown.

Is Rose still alive today, or was it her decaying body in the bed at Angela’s house? And if she is alive, where is she? Could she come out of hiding as news breaks about Archie and Clanton?

What does Archie Waters’ face look like?

In the finale, Principal Clanton explains to the girls that Archie “has a face only a mother could love,” and that’s why he wears a mask. He also seemed to be a secret from the world, as Angela’s mom may or may not have kept him in a cage. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is careful not to show Archie’s face, even in the hospital. But, as another Reddit fan said, his mask hanging in Angela’s home clearly indicated that he was out at least once without it. Would we see Archie’s face in the future?

Thankfully, none of these questions make a huge difference to the main mysteries, which were all addressed in the season 1 finale. However, the answers would fill in a few blanks and help fans connect the dots between all the show’s twists. For now, all we can do is hope for a second season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin to put these last few mysteries to rest.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now streaming on HBO Max.

