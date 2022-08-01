‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: Who Plays Imogen? You’ve Probably Seen Bailee Madison as a Kid

The new Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Original Sin, has finally premiered its first three episodes on HBO Max. Set in the same universe as PLL, the spinoff trades in the town of Rosewood for Millwood. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin viewers meet a new group of “little liars,” including Imogen Adams, a pregnant 15-year-old. Here’s why the actor behind Imogen, Bailee Madison, looks so familiar.

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ introduces a new cast

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin follows Imogen as she returns to Millwood High School after the death of her mother, Davie (Carly Pope). The pregnant teen moves in with her classmate, Tabby (Chandler Kinney), whose own mother was close friends with Davie.

Soon, Imogen and Tabby befriend other daughters of their mothers’ friend group — Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), and Faran (Zaria Simone). The high schoolers find themselves harassed by a mysterious figure known as “A.” As they investigate A’s identity, Imogen and her friends become entangled in a web of lies and a mystery that shook up Millwood 20 years ago.

Why Bailee Madison’s Imogen looks so familiar on ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin hasn’t featured any original PLL cast members yet, but viewers might recognize the Millwood kids from other projects. Long before she took on her role as Imogen, Bailee Madison got her start as a famous child actor.

As IMDb notes, Madison’s first film role came in 2006’s Lonely Hearts after she crashed her older sister’s audition. However, her big break didn’t arrive until one year later when she starred as May Belle Aarons in Bridge to Terabithia. Over the years, Madison became the staple “little girl” in films and TV shows like Cory in the House, Unfabulous, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh, and more. And while some young actors grow up with negative feelings about their childhoods, Madison didn’t mind it.

“I have found even more peace and gratitude for my life as a child now more than ever,” Madison told SBJCT. “Thankfully, I never felt like it was ‘work,’ I just was getting to do something that made me extremely happy. Although it wasn’t ‘normal,’ it was my normal, and I was surrounded by a family that made sure that when set days or press was done, I was surrounded by all the usual childlike memories or things, and by doing so, they kept it as balanced as possible.”

As she got older, Madison continued her acting career. She appeared in Wizards of Waverly Place (2011), Just Go With It (2011), Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2010), Once Upon a Time (2012), and The Fosters (2015) — to name a few memorable roles. Last year, Madison completed her run as Grace Russell on Good Witch.

Bailee Madison, 22 years old in 2022, has a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Imogen’s baby bump real?

The first few episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin establish that Imogen is six months pregnant. However, the father of the baby remains a mystery. Of course, viewers might wonder whether Madison herself was pregnant during filming. She wasn’t, but she did have to wear a prosthetic baby bump for nine months.

“I wore the fake stomach for nine months, so basically full term, and it affected everything I physically did on set,” Madison told TVLine. “I ended up getting actual back pain, which I had to work out after, but it was an experience. It was definitely a first for me — one I was excited to get to do.”

New episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drop every Thursday on HBO Max.

