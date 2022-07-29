‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’: Will Cast Members From ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Return?

Get ready for new horrors as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is in full swing on HBO Max. This time, it’s a new batch of teenagers who must deal with the mysteries of a house at the end of the street in a cozy little town of Millwood (instead of Rosewood from Pretty Little Liars).

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ cast | Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

If the new Liars writer is any indication, each subsequent episode will ramp up the drama and the action from Riverdale co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Will anyone from the original ‘Pretty Little Liars’ return?

Lucy Hale initially said that her character, Aria Montgomery, and others from the original Pretty Little Liars series would not appear in Original Sin, according to Variety. However, Hale did not rule out a cameo of her character when asked about it in July 2022, notes TV Insider.

The actor said it was fantastic to be back after a five-year hiatus when she was at the red carpet premiere of the new series. She said the new series was fresh and a great continuation of the original series.

The entire guest cast has not yet been announced, so there might still be some surprises in store for fans that might see connections between the original series to the new one.

Who is the central cast for ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’?

Five new liars will grace the screens of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as they try to solve the mystery of Millwood before they are brutally murdered.

Bailee Madison plays Imogen Adams, who was once a good friend of Karen Beasley (played by Mallory Bechtel). In the Original Sin trailer, she’s very pregnant. Surely her baby will figure prominently in the series at some point. Rosemary’s Baby, anyone?

Chandler Kinney is Tabby Haworthe, an aspiring movie director and horror movie buff. She’ll get to the bottom of any horror themes in Millwood, like a movie coming to life from Scream.

Minnie Honrada, played by Malia Pyles, spends most of her time in virtual reality due to her childhood trauma. However, her assistance will be the key to solving the mystery of Millwood. Zaria plays Faran Bryant, a budding ballerina who has a rival out for her a la Black Swan.

Noa Olivar is a track star in Millwood and is recuperating after a summer in juvenile detention. Finally, Karen Beasley, played by Mallory Bechtel, is the teen-angst antagonist. She’s the mean girl in high school who will stab you in the back on a whim.

Who will be A in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’?

In Pretty Little Liars, A was played by Charlotte DiLaurentis at the end of season 6. We don’t yet know who will step in as A for the new series. Will fans get another huge surprise? Will A be a well-known actor? Only time will tell.

How about flashbacks? Dexter: New Blood featured a few flashbacks to the original series and the original Pretty Little Liars featured many flashbacks. Considering Original Sin dwells in the past, there will likely be flashback scenes. There also seems to be a trend for spinoffs and reboots to pay homage to the previous series.

What can fans expect in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’?

With just ten episodes, anything can happen. Maya was killed off fairly early in Pretty Little Liars, which was completely unexpected. As a horror series airing on HBO Max, it’s safe to expect a literal bloodbath. Whereas Pretty Little Liars was a hit on network TV, going from Freeform to HBO Max ups the ante and the maturity of the show.

Has high school really changed since the original Pretty Little Liars aired? There are still breakups over text, people doing things they shouldn’t, and social media challenges that teens do just to try to get 15 seconds of fame.

When will ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ air on HBO Max?

10 episodes are airing between its premiere on Thursday, July 28, on HBO Max, and the final three will hit the streaming service on August 18.

Fans can’t wait to see the reveal of the new A, or if it’s going to be the same A as before. It may be difficult to stand out from other horror shows right now, but Liars everywhere will certainly flock to his new series.

