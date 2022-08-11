‘Prey’ Actor Learned She Was Cast Via An Iconic ‘Predator’ Quote

Prey is a surprise prequel to 1987’s Predator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The prequel features a similar plot to the original but features a brand new cast led by Amber Midthunder. In a new interview, Midthunder reveals she learned she would be the lead actor in Prey through an iconic Predator quote.

Who is the actor in ‘Prey’?

Amber Midthunder as Naru | Hulu / 20th Century Studios

Midthunder is an American actor and member of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe. She is a star on the rise who has appeared in other projects before this. Prey is her first leading role in a film, but the actor has appeared in other movies, including The Marksman and The Ice Road with Liam Neeson. She began acting at a young age and has smaller roles in movies such as Hell or High Water.

She has had a few prominent television roles on shows including Legion and Roswell, New Mexico. She has an upcoming role in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Midthunder will be playing Yue, princess of the northern Water Tribe.

Midthunder found out she got her latest role via an iconic quote from ‘Predator’

#PreyMovie director Dan Trachtenberg tried to tell star Amber Midthunder she got the lead role with a classic #Predator line, but it unfortunately didn't go as planned. ?https://t.co/Q9tMvRmrVQ pic.twitter.com/qll95hIvQm — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 10, 2022

The original Predator has plenty of iconic lines of dialogue, including “If it bleeds, we can kill it,” which is repeated in Prey. In a new interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Midthunder revealed that director Dan Trachtenberg told the actor she got the lead role in Prey by using one of Schwarzenegger’s most memorable lines from Predator.

“I got a call from a random number and it was Dan [Trachtenberg] and I was like, ‘Oh, this is either going to go good or bad.’” Midthunder said. “And then he was like, ‘If you had to get somewhere by air and you couldn’t go by land, sea, or legs, what would you do’? I said hang glider, and he was like, ‘No, it has an engine.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, a hot air balloon.’ And he was like, ‘No, you’re supposed to say “Get to the chopper!” Because you’re going to be Arnold.’ And I was like ‘Ugh, I failed’ but then I was like ‘Oh!’ So, not quite what he had in mind. Not, like, the dream scenario of how that would go. But that was how he told me.”

Schwarzenegger shouts “Get to the chopper” to one of his cohorts in Predator as he is being attacked by the alien hunter. Even if you haven’t seen Predator, odds are you have heard that line associated with The Terminator star.

What year is ‘Prey’ set in?

Prey takes place in 1719, almost 300 years before the original. Midthunder plays Naru, a young member of the Comanche Tribe who looks to prove herself as a hunter and warrior. When her tribe is attacked by the predator, she finds herself going head-to-head with the alien hunter who has the advantage of advanced technology.

Prey is already a massive hit for Hulu and both critics and audiences are enjoying it. The movie has a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics calling it the best since the original.

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘Prey’ Predator Actor Reveals Wild Weight of Costume – ‘Essentially Shooting This Movie Blind’