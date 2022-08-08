‘Prey’: Original ‘Predator’ Actor Reviews the New Movie and Actors’ Performances

Prey is the latest entry in the Predator franchise. While the sci-fi franchise has struggled to recapture the magic of the original 1987 film, Prey has been getting solid reviews, with many saying it’s the best since the original. Jesse Ventura, one of the stars of the original Predator, recently shared his review of Prey, praising the work done by the actors and by the director.

‘Prey’ takes the predator back to the colonial era

Amber Midthunder as Naru and Dane DiLegro as The Predator | David Bukach/ Hulu

Predator starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a private military team who are picked off one-by-one by a mysterious alien creature. The action film was a hit in 1987 and has had several sequels and reboots that tried to renew interest in the franchise. Most of these sequels haven’t been hits, including 2018’s The Predator, directed by Shane Black.

Prey is a prequel to Predator, taking place 300 years ago in 1719. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the movie follows a young Comanche Native American woman (Amber Midthunder) who encounters one of the first predators to land on earth. The predator has advanced technology on his side, while the girl must rely on her wits and the terrain in order to defeat the alien hunter and protect her tribe.

Jesse Ventura gives ‘Prey’ a fantastic review

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

Prey has received great reviews, with many enjoying how the prequel returns to the basics with a new spin. Many are calling it the best since the original, including actor Jesse Ventura. Ventura played Blain Cooper in Predator, one of the members of Schwarzenegger’s military team. Ventura posted his review to Twitter, calling Prey “thoughtful,” “creative,” and “wonderful.”

“Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote. “Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

Midthunder responded to his review on Twitter, saying, “I just… I don’t know how to.. thank you @GovJVentura.” Dane DiLegro, who portrayed The Predator in Prey, also replied to Ventura’s tweet with three excited emojis of stocks rising. Ventura then responded back to DiLegro with another steller bit of praise.

“It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall’s performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job.”

Will the ‘Predator’ prequel be in theaters?

Even though Predator is a relatively popular franchise, Prey is not in theaters. The movie is currently streaming on Hulu as a Hulu exclusive. It’s not confirmed as to why this decision was made but the 2018 entry wasn’t exactly a hit at the box office. It’s possible that the studio had little faith Prey would make a lot of money. However, positive word-of-mouth suggests many viewers have been checking out this prequel.

The movie currently sits at a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s possible that this could have been a surprise success at the box office. If Prey’s current success leads to a sequel, then maybe that will bring the predator back to theaters.

Prey is currently streaming on Hulu.

