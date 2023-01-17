‘The Price of Glee’: Naya Rivera’s Father Will Give a Touching Tribute to His Daughter in New Docuseries

The Price of Glee on Discovery+ and Investigation Discovery is a documentary series exploring how three of Glee‘s major stars, including Naya Rivera, rose to fame and died by tragedy. Among the discussions, Rivera’s father pays touching tribute to her after the heartbreaking accident that led to her drowning death in 2021.

Naya Rivera as Santana on “Glee” | FOX/Getty Images

3 major cast deaths rocked the original ‘Glee’ cast in a decade, including Naya Rivera

The major Glee cast tragedies began with the death of star Cory Monteith at 31. He died of mixed drug toxicity, discovered in a hotel room on July 12, 2013. A recovering addict, The Price of Glee explores how he allegedly relapsed due to pressure to drink from an unnamed cast member (The Daily Mail).

In 2015, police arrested Mark Salling for allegedly possessing child pornography, and he pleaded guilty in 2017. With sentencing scheduled for 2018 and imprisonment in the future, he died in January of that year. Officials ruled his death came by suicide at 35.

According to a source, “He isolated himself … and was a very depressed, lonely human” (per E! News). “He had demons he was wrestling with for many years.”

Then, in July 2021, 33-year-old Rivera went missing while boating with her then-four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. Days later, divers recovered her body from the California lake where she disappeared. It was precisely seven years after the discovery of Monteith’s body (E! News).

Naya Rivera’s father gives her a touching tribute in ‘The Price of Glee’

Happy Birthday to the beautiful Naya Rivera. She would have turned 36 today ? ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/YDH87kUKnC — boohoo (@boohoo) January 12, 2023

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub revealed Rivera likely expended the last of her energy into getting her son back on the boat. “… [Josey] described being helped into the boat by Rivera, who boosted him onto the deck from behind,” Ayub said during a press conference (E! News). “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Ayub explained lake currents grew strong around the time of day Rivera died, noting, “We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat but not enough to save herself.”

According to Investigation Discovery, in The Price of Glee, George Rivera “gives a personal and intimate tribute to his daughter by taking a look back into Naya’s life as a young actress and how her career took off, showcasing her journey from child actor to cheerleader.”

How to watch ‘The Price of Glee’

The Price of Glee is premiering on January 16 from 9/8c on ID, available to stream the same day on Discovery+. Furthermore, ID will share exclusive content online “to explore the tragedy and mystery around this iconic series.”

